West Yorkshire League/Cups: West Riding County Cup march continues for Horsforth St Margaret’s

Majed Alasttal, of Whitkirk Wanderers, goes toe to toe with Horsforth's Joe Tasker during Saturday's West Riding County FA Cup encounter that went Saints' way 3-2. Picture: Steve Riding.

Horsforth St Margaret’s made the short trip to Whitkirk Wanderers and returned with a 3-2 win for their efforts and a place in the next round.

Luke Norman, Laurie Power and Harjashun Bhandal were on the mark for Saints who had led 2-1 at the break while Wilfred Frimpong and Alife Wilkinson netted for Wanderers.

In-form Horbury Town triumphed 2-1 at Thorpe United while Shelf were awarded a home walkover against scheduled visitors Wetherby Athletic First.

Horsforth SM's Loz Power tangles with Ayrton Stewart-Savery of Whitkirk Wanderers during Saturday's West Riding County FA Cup clash. Picture: Steve Riding.

Goals for Mark Hoban, Jacob Seward and substitute Kenny Tafireyi secured passage to the next round for Silsden who beat visitors Springhead 3-1.

Brighouse Sports proved no match for hosts Settled United who triumphed 3-0, while a goal from Craig Nicholls was enough to give Rawdon Old Boys victory at home to Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First.

Otley Town overcame Pool AFC First 3-1 with goals coming from Greig Hudson, Jack Richmond and sub’ Andrew Howland. Elsewhere, Robin Hood Athletic were 3-2 winners at Knaresborough Town, Hunslet Club triumphed 3-1 at home to Stanley United, Headingley AFC lost out by the same score ayt home to Wakefield AFC, and Farsley Celtic Juniors recorded a 4-1 home win over Salts First.

In the West Riding County FA Trophy, Leeds Modernians Reserves triumphed 4-3 in their penalty shootout at Middleton Park after the sides were deadlocked at 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

Joe Tasker, of Horsforth St Margarets, takes on Kadeem Morton, of Whitkirk Wanderers during Saturday's West Riding County FA Cup clash. Picture: Steve Riding.

Aaron Connor, Craig Fletcher and Charlie Wilson netted for Beeston St Anthony Reserves in a 3-1 home win over Headingley AFC Reserves.

Rothwell Juniors Reserves also recorded a 3-1 home win over Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves while Horbury Town Reserves were awarded a home walkover over Burley Trojans and Horsforth St Margaret’s Saturday B saw off visitors Springhead Reserves 4-2.

In the West Yorkshire League, Premier mid-tablers Carlton Atheltic were reeled in by fifth-placed Hall Green United after leading 3-2 at the break.

It finished three apiece with Joe Clegg among the goals for the hosts and Clifton Firth and Jamie Miller (2) on target for United.

Fourth-placed Beeston St Anthony had few problems – other than the conditions – at Kirk Deighton Rangers, eventually winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Lee Turner and Jake Topp (2). Ashley Tatler scored the consolation goal for Rangers.

In Division 1, Aberford Albion sub’ Nathan Haigh had a busy afternoon, scoring in the 4-3 win over third-placed Oxenhope Rec First then getting sent off after picking up two yellow cards. Dom Blair and Carl Heard (2) were also on target as were Rec’s Ben Cox, Joshua Debenham and Kieron Hall.

Visitors Shelley first had the edge in the sixth-v-fifth encounter at Ilkley Town Seconds were it finished 3-2 to the visitors.

Third-bottom Steeton Reserves were no match for second-placed East End Park WMC First who triumphed 8-2 while honours were even between Swillington Saints Welfare First and bottom club Sherburn White Rose.