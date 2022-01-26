West Yorkshire League/Cups: How seasoned stars Luke Playford and Barrie Frankland secured top-flight stalemate

Barrie Frankland scores for Beeston St Anthony in the 1-1 draw at West Yorkshire League Premier Division title rivals Horbury Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

Seasoned performers Luke Playford and Barrie Frankland scored the respective goals as Horbury Town and Beeston St Anthony played out a 1-1 draw.

Beeston still top the tree on 42 points having played 18 games so far this campaign.

Town - the long-time early-season pacesetters - reside hot on their heels in second with 40 points from 16 outings. ‘Do the math’ as they say ‘on the other side of the pond’.

Luke Playford who scored for Horbury Town in the 1-1 draw with West Yorkshire League Premier Division title rivals Beeston St Anthony. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-placed Horsforth St Margarets had few problems finding the back of the net at home to Hunslet Club.

Saints marched relentlessly towards a 7-0 victory achieved with goals from Harjashun Bhandal, Laurie Power (2), Michael Wood (2), Luke Booker and Joe Tasker.

Kirk Deighton Rangers, who sit ninth on the league ladder, walked a red-card tightrope at Knaresborough Town where they picked up four yellow cards in the two-all draw.

Cameron Bedford struck twice for Town with Ashley Tatler and substitute Michael McCarthy netting for the visitors.

Abdou Bojang shoots for Horbury Town in the 1-1 draw with West Yorkshire League Premier Division title rivals Beeston St Anthony. Picture: Steve Riding.

In Division 1, nine-man Aberford Albion were edged out by third-bottom hosts Salts First, 3-2. Harry Naylor and subs Nathan Hartley and Joseph Storey netted for Salts with Aaron Lee scoring both goals for Albion who lost Oliver Maude to a straight red and Liam Thompson after he picked up two yellow cards.

Harry Norris came off the bench to earn third-placed Pool AFC First a 1-0 home win over mid-table visitors Oxenhope Recreation First.

Featherstone Colliery First moved to within a point of visitors Swillington Saints Welfare First thanks to Saturday’s 6-1 success, achieved with goals from Ian Jackson (2), Kyle Pearson, Martyn Woolford and sub’ Bradley Hennessey.

Replacement Jamie Davies scored for Saints who had trailed 3-1 at half-time.

Etienne Levis netted for Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First but it wasn’t enough to deny hosts Brighouse Sports a 2-1 victory. Second-placed Shelley First triumphed 3-0 at home to Otley Town First while fourth-bottom Wetherby Athletic First came away from basement side, Sherburn White Rose, with a 4-2 win under their belts courtesy of a brace apiece from Thomas Warrington and Joshua Wilson.

In the West Yorkshire League Cup, Boroughbridge were awarded a ‘home walker’ over scheduled visitors Steeton Reserves while Field were beaten 4-1 at home by Carlton Athletic.

Hall Green United recovered from a one-goal half-time deficit to progress thanks to a 2-1 home win over Whitkirk Wanderers. Leeds Modernians First managed three goals in their cup tie but lost out to the four put away by visitors Headingley AFC.

Overthorpe Sports and Social triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shootout at Robin Hood Athletic where the sides were deadlocked on one apiece at the end of the regulation 90 minutes plus stoppage time.

Huddersfield Amateur, meanwhile, eased through to the next round with a 5-1 win at Rothwell Juniors First.

In the West Riding County Cup, Silsden AFC saw off visitors Rawdon Old Boys, 4-1.