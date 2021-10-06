West Yorkshire League/Cup round-up: Knaresborough Town and Hall Green close in on top two

James King of Hunslet Club is mobbed after scoring the winning penalty in his side's 7-6 shootout victory over Beeston St Anthony's. PIcture: Steve Riding.

Knaresborough moved to within three points of the top two in third place following their 2-1 victory at Kirk Deighton Rangers.

First-half goals from Gabriel Humphries and Paul Atkinson were enough to seal the points for Town.

Hall Green moved into fourth spot thanks to a 3-1 victory at Boroughbridge with James Cusworth netting a brace.

Hunslet Club's James King fires home the winning penalty against Beeston St Anthony's. Picture: Steve Riding.

Josh Craig netted United’s other goal.

The only other game in the top division saw Huddersfield Amateur claim a 3-2 victory at Headingley.

Mark Freeman and Nick Gledhill netted the goals for Headingley.

Horbury Town sealed their spot in the second round of the West Riding County Challenge Cup with a 4-1 win over Ilkley Town 2nds.

Beeston St Anthony's goalkeeper Steve Kerr dives in vain to keep out Matthew Pallister's shot. Picture: Steve Riding.

Four different players were on the scoresheet for Town with Finlay Ellis, Robert Evans, Luke McGrath all on target for the league leaders.

Hunslet Club’s first round clash at home to Beeston St Anthony’s went all the way to penalties, with the hosts eventually coming through 7-6 in an exciting finale.

Hunslet looked to have got the upper hand with goals from Kenechukwu Benjamin Agu and Matthew Pallister but Beeston got back in the game and a late equaliser from Sam Ackeroyd meant the tie went the distance.

Hunslet goalkeeper Paul Hagren then made a vital save in the shootout before James King fired home the winning penalty.

Hunslet Cub's Matthew Pallister congratulated after scoring against Beeston. Picture: Steve Riding.

There were goals galore for Rawdon Old Boys as Steeton Reserves were put to the sword 11-1.

Lewis Nightingale grabbed four goals, Craig Nicholls a hat-trick, Sam Boldy a brace while Paul Butler also netted.

Kalem Ogden scored Steeton’s consolation goal.

Patrick Wilkinson scored twice in Swillington Saints’ 5-3 victory over Bingley Town.

Sam Ackeroyd of Beeston celebrates his late equaliser against Hunslet Club. Picture: Steve Riding.

Also in the goals were Matthew Ireland, Tim Robertson and Liam Walton.

Goals from Reece Farnhill (2), James Barrington and Dillon Connelly helped Altofts progress 4-2 at the expense of Kellingley Welfare while Wakefield AFC are also through following a 4-3 victory at Huddersfield LH.

Joel Francis’ brace proved in vain as Ripon City lost 5-4 on penalties after drawing 4-4. Howden Clough also progressed on penalties 4-2 after drawing 2-2 with Snydale Athletic.

Elsewhere, Otley Town eased into the second round with a 3-0 victory over Gomersal and Cleckheaton while Carlton Athletic were 2-0 winners at Rothwell Juniors.