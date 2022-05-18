Town triumphed 6-3 in their final game of the season at Rawdon Old Boys.

Lewis Stephens led the goals charge with a hat-trick and there were further goals for Saif Akbar, Matthew Johnson and substitute Eoin Schofield.

Craig Nicholls, Jai Rigby and Sonny Swaine netted for Rawdon who currently sit eighth with a game to play.

Horbury Town beat Rawdon OB 6-3 in their last game in the West Yorkshire League before moving on to join the NCE League Division 1 next season. Town top the Premier Division and need Horsforth St Margarets to lose on Saturday against Knaresborough Town to secure the title. Picture: Steve Riding.

Horbury are a point ahead of Horsforth St Margarets who survived a second-half scare at safe-in-13th Hunslet Club, winning 2-1 after leading by two clear goals at the break thanks to strikes from Laurie Power and Ashley Tatler, tucked away within the space of six minutes of each other just after the half-hour mark.

Kenechukwu Benjamin Agu pegged a goal back for Hunslet to set up a nervy second half for the title chasers.

Saints need to win against mid-table Knaresborough Town on Saturday to snatch the title from Horbury’s grasp.

Horsforth warmed up for their last-game clash at home to Knaresborough by beating the same opposition 4-1 in the West Yorkshire League Cup last Thursday after leading 2-1 at the interval.

Horbury Town's Lewis Stephens completes his hat-trick in the 6-3 win over Rawdon OB. Picture: Steve Riding.

Incidentally, Horbury Town and Horsforth St Margarets were due to contest the West Yorkshire League Cup final at West Riding County FA headquarters in Fleet Lane last night (Wednesday).

Beeston St Anthony, meanwhile, secured a third-place finish with a 4-0 win over Kirk Deighton Rangers, who are 11th but with a couple of games still to squeeze into the schedule.

Benjamin Ellison-Tope, Matthew Moon, Austin Okoro and Jake Topp found the back of the net for Beeston.

Hall Green United could be on for a fourth-place finish on points difference from Carlton Athletic after their 7-1 home win over Huddersfield Amateur.

Matty Johnson, of Horbury Town, makes a nuisance of himself in the Rawdon defence. Picture: Steve Riding.

United led 1-0 at the break then went goals crazy after the interval with Jamie Miller registering a hat-trick and sub’ Max Bush bagging a brace.

Adam Hayton and Jamie Simpson were also on target.

Amateur, meanwhile, sit sixth in the standings but a win at the weekend could catapult them above both Hall Green and Athletic.

Gomersal & Cleckheaton saw off second-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers 4-0 but could still slip down the rankings depending on other results. Nathan Foster, Stuart Kiltie (2) and sub’ Jack Rodgerson were on target for G&C at the weekend.

Horbury Town's Tom Schofield goes toe to toe with Rawdon OB goalkeeper Kamen Greaves. Picture: Steve Riding.

Knaresborough Town, who, in part, hold the key to this season’s top-flight title, triumphed 2-0 over second-bottom neighbours Boroughbridge.

Lewis Page gave Town a first-half lead with a goal in the 34th minute and Jack Thompson doubled the tally just before the hour.