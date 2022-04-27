Horbury Town lead the way with Horsforth St Margaret’s second and Beeston St Anthony’s third after their scheduled fixture last weekend at home to Kirk Deighton Rangers was postponed owing to the visitors’ West Yorkshire League Cup commitments.

Meanwhile, still in the top flight, fourth-placed Carlton Athletic continued their good form with a 4-0 home win over mid-table Headingley AFC.

Kieran Corley netted before and after the break and Adam Simpson added two second-half goals to the team tally.

Carlton Athletic goalscorer Adam Simpson. Picture: Steve Riding.

Carlton have a game to play and, dependent upon other results, still have an outside chance of finishing third.

Boroughbridge may be bottom but, if they are to be relegated, then they’re going to go down fighting as they proved with a 3-3 draw at Field.

Kieron Batey (2) and Eli Petschak were on target for Bridge.

Fifth-placed Huddersfield Amateur saw off mid-table visitors Hunslet Club, 2-0, while Robin Hood Athletic secured a comfortable 3-0 home win over third-bottom Gomersal & Cleckheaton thanks to goals from Corey Eaton (2) and substitute Chris Coupe.

There was a huge surprise in Division One where second-bottom Salts First pulled off a shock 4-3 win over second-placed hosts Pool AFC First.

Nicholas Bullock (2) and Ryan Firth scored for Pool but a hat-trick from Benjamin Rees-Inglis and another goal from Wayne Walsh swung the result the visitors’ way.

Fourth-placed Otley Town First had no such problems in seeing off visitors Ilkley Town AFC Mens Second XI, who sit seventh in the standings, 3-1 after leading 2-0 at the break. Eric Sallu scored Ilkley’s consolation.

Goals from Liam Threlfall and Gareth Ward were not enough for 11th-placed Featherstone Colliery who went down 4-2 at home to East End Park WMC First, who are sixth on the ladder.

There was a huge disparity in goals in the eighth-v-ninth encounter between hosts Swillington Saints Welfare First – the ninth-placed team – and Brighouse Sports FC.

It finished 8-1 to the higher-placed visitors with Saxon Hargreaves (2), Gareth Sherwood, Brandon Thompson (2) and Cameron Wood (2) among the goals.

Third-bottom Wetherby Athletic trailed 1-0 at half-time but made a game of it against fifth-placed Oxenhope Recreation First thanks to a Brian Blewitt strike.

The visitors, however, prevailed with goals from Liam Fothergill and Ryan Stubbs.

Goals from Leon Enright, George Lutomawa and Oliver Priestley were enough to give Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First a 3-1 win over higher-placed visitors Aberford Albion for whom Robert Armitage managed to get on the scoresheet.

Three of the four remaining West Yorkshire League Cup fixtures were completed on Saturday.

Horsforth St Margaret’s and Harrogate Railway Athletic FC Reserves will have to reschedule their fixture after the weekend postponement.

Elsewhere, Kirk Deighton Rangers progressed 3-2 on penalties against Knaresborough Town after regulation time finished with the teams on two goals apiece.

Jonathan Smith and Connor Weal scored the game-time goals for Rangers with Joseph Navier and James Hampson cancelling them out before the final whistle to take the tie to penalties.

Rawdon Old Boys also needed penalties to see off Hall Green United after their encounter finished goalless. The shootout went Rawdon’s way, 3-1.