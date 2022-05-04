The Tingley Athletic and Howden Clough stalwart had the honour of leading out Athletic against his former club, Howden Clough, as captain while signing off playing alongside his son.

The Division Two encounter didn’t go exactly to fairytale-ending script, however, as Tingley Athletic FC 1st were eventually beaten by Howden Clough First, 6-4.

Tingley, also unfortunately on such a milestone occasion for the club, finished bottom of the table this term with Saturday’s hosts only a couple of places above them.

Tingley Athletic's Andrew Weatherhead, centre playing for Howden Clough in 2010, has retired from West Yorkshire League football after 40 years. His last game - as captain - was his current club, Tingley, at his former club, Howden. Picture: Steve Riding.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Harrogate Railway Athletic FC Reserves cemented their second-placed finish with a 3-1 win at fourth-placed Rothwell Juniors First.

George Walker scored for the hosts with Joel Freeston bagging a hat-trick for Athletic.

It looks like the race for the title will go right to the wire in the Premier division.

Pacesetters Horbury Town retained their four-point cushion with two games to play thanks to a 2-1 win at third-placed Horsforth St Margarets.

Theo Bailey, of Horsforth St Margarets, takes on Horbury Town's Finlay Ellis during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier division clash. Picture: Steve Riding.

Joe Penn and substitute Jake Meehan were on target for Town with Rinor Ejupi pegging one back on 72 minutes to set up a tense final quarter for the title chasers.

Second-placed Beeston St Anthony’s, who also have two games to play, maintained the tension at the top with a 5-2 win at lowly Hunslet Club.

Jake Topp tucked away a hat-trick for Beeston with Harry Carney netting the other two.

Bottom club Boroughbridge were hit for six without reply at home by mid-table Rawdon Old Boys.

No messing from Horbury Town's Finlay Ellis as he clears the danger from Horsforth St Margarets in the final minutes of Saturday's Premier encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Rawdon led 5-0 at half-time. Goalscorers were James Brennan (2), Paul Butler, Oliver Nightingale, Christopher Softley and Danny Sooltan.

Second-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers lost out 2-1 at home to Huddersfield Amateur. Ousainey Juwara Kora scored for Whitkirk with Slater Barnes and Chris Conroy netting for the visitors.

Fifth-placed Hall Green United turned a 5-1 half-time advantage into a 7-1 success over Kirk Deighton Rangers.

Jamie Miller led the way with three goals, James Cusworth added two and Kyle Schofield and Clifton Firth were also on target. Jacob Little scored Kirk Deighton’s consolation goal.

In Division One, Silsden AFC WY kept the pressure on leaders Shelley with a 6-0 home win over third-bottom Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First.

Ben Clarkson hit a hat-trick while other goals were scored by Mark Hoban, Luke Brooksbank and Jacob Seward. The win leaves Silsden three points off the pace with two games in hand.

Shelley needed second-half goals to see off stubborn hosts Swillington Saints Welfare First, 2-0.

Ilkley Town AFC Mens Second XI were held to a 1-1 draw by Featherstone Colliery First, James Hughes and sub’ Gareth Ward scoring the goals.