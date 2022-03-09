West Yorkshire League round-up: How Boroughbridge grabbed a relegation lifeline

Horsforth St Margarets beat West Yorkshire League Premier title rivals Beeston St Anthony 2-0 with goalds from Archie McDonnell and Loz Power. Picture: Steve Riding.

And they did it with 10 men. Goalscorer Jake Fletcher saw red after picking up two yellow cards with Joe Dixon bagging a brace to clinch the rare three-pointer. Jack Rogerson netted for Gomersal & Cleckheaton who turned around all square at the interval.

Bridge have only eight points to their credit this term but need to make up only five on Gomersal & Cleckheaton to give them a shot at safety.

Second-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers - who sit just a point ahead of Gomersal & Cleckheaton - slipped up 1-0 at Field, Andrew Benjamin on target for the hosts.

Horsforth St Margarets goalscorer Archie McDonnell shoots in the 2-0 West Yorkshire Premier win over Beeston St Anthony. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-placed Horsforth St Margaret’s continued to ruffle title-chasing feathers with a 2-0 home win over table-topping Beeston St Anthony’s.

Archie McDonnell opened the scoring with Laurie Power doubling the tally a minute into first-half stoppage time.

And, after standing firm defensively in the second half, Saints are how just three points off top spot with three games in hand.

Beeston, meanwhile, hold just a one-point lead over second-placed Horbury Town who also have a game in hand.

Horsforth St Margarets goalscorer Loz Power of Horsforth causes havoc for the Beeston St Anthony defence. Picture: Steve Riding.

Goals from Gabriel Couston and Josh Rodley were enough to give Hunslet Club a 2-0 victory at the side sitting two places above them in the standings, Rawdon Old Boys.

Safe-in-seventh Kirk Deighton Rangers edged out hosts Robin Hood Athletic 2-1 with goals from Adam Carter and Joe Wilks. Harold Djeukam netted for Athletic who, despite this defeat, still retain a three-point cushion between themselves and the bottom three.

It’s a case of ‘as you were’ at the top of Division 1 after leaders Shelley First and visitors Silsden AFC WY drew 1-1.

Jacob Hawke swooped in for the Shelley goal with Joshua Eastwood on target for second-placed Silsden, who trail the leaders by seven points but who have four games in hand.

Fourth-placed Oxenhope Recreation First made light work of their home encounter with bottom club Sherburn White Rose, winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Jack Bernardez, Ben Cox and Jack Harrison.

The sixth-v-seventh encounter between hosts Otley Town and Brighouse Sports FC ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors, substitute Cameron Wood putting away the winner for the lower-positioned team.

Tim Robinson scored after seven minutes for Swillington Saints Welfare - and they managed to hold onto that one-goal advantage for the next 83-plus minutes to deny hosts Aberford Albion who sit just one place below them in the standings, in 11th.

The games between East End Park WMC First and Ilkley Town AFC Men’s Second XI, Salts First and Wetherby Athletic First, and Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First and Pool AFC First were all postponed.

In the West Yorkshire League Cup, Hall Green United edged out Carlton Athletic 1-0 thanks to an Adam Hayton goal.