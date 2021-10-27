West Yorkshire League round-up: Horbury Town hit back to maintain winning run

Horsforth St Margaret's Joe Fitzpatrick goes past James Flynn of Knaresborough Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

A first-half brace from Craig Nicholls put Rawdon in good shape but goals from Finlay Ellis, Joseph Martini and Luke Playford meant the leaders chalked up their ninth win from 10 games.

Horsforth St Margaret’s leapfrogged opponents Knaresborough Town into second place with a 3-0 victory away from home.

A quick-fire brace from Laurie Power and a goal from Joe Fitzpatrick were enough for Horsforth to claim all three points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harjashun Bhandal of Horsforth St Margaret's comes away with the ball against Knaresborough Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

Beeston St Anthony’s are in fourth place following their 2-2 draw at seventh-placed Carlton Athletic.

Hall Green joined Beeston on 20 points thanks to a late equaliser which earned them a 2-2 draw at home to Gomersal and Cleckheaton.

Clinton Firth netted first for Hall Green before Jamie Miller scored in the third minute of added time.

A brace from Richard Booth helped Headingley AFC chalk up a 6-1 home victory over Hunslet Club.

Laurie Power shoots for Horsforth St Margaret's against Knarsborough Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

The other scorers were Sam Marshall, Mikkel Mortenson and Jamie Bywater. Keanan Mannings replied for Hunslet.

Goals from Tom Coutinho Mestre and Moussa Diallo were enough to see Whitkirk Wanderers defeat Field 2-1 but the game of the day was undoubtedly at Boroughbridge where the hosts led 2-0 at half-time but ultimately lost 5-4 to Robin Hood Athletic.

Alex Ingham, Ricky O’Sullivan, Charlie Owen and Phillip Wix scored for ’Bridge while Joseph Clulow, Stephen Hancock, Tom Marsden, Lewis Richardson and Jake Tonkinson netted for Robin Hood.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Amateur beat Kirk Deighton Rangers 2-0.

In Division One, leaders Silsden AFC maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable 5-0 victory at Featherstone Colliery thanks to goals from Luke Brooksbank, Luke McCrum, Jacob Seward, Kenny Tafireyi and Alexander Stewart.

Jamie Algar bagged a brace as second-placed Pool defeated Salts 4-0 away from home.

Billy Drake and Andrew Rose were also on the scoresheet.

Third-placed Oxenhope Recreation were 3-2 winners at East End Park WMC with goals coming from Joshua Debenham, Dan Scott and Kieron Hall.

Fourth-placed Aberford Albion enjoyed the biggest win of the week, crushing Sherburn White Rose 9-1.

Goals from James Hudson and Luke Barker saw Ilkley Town AFC 2nds to a 2-0 victory over Wyke Wanderers, while Otley Town went down 3-2 at Brighouse Sports with Harry Hawkins and Andrew Howland on the scoresheet.

In Division Two, leaders Harrogate Railway defeated Tingley Athletic 7-3.

Among the scorers for Railway were Alexander Wilson, James Gore, Harry Boyer, Daniel Ward and Sam Clothier. Harry Broughton (2) and Stevie Mann replied for Tingley.