West Yorkshire League round-up: Edmondson nets brace as Knaresborough Town move clear

A bumper crowd watches Horbury Town's West Yorkshire League Premier Division clash with Horsforth St Margaret's. PIcture: Steve Riding.

Town enjoyed a 4-1 victory at Headingley AFC on Saturday with substitute Liam Edmondson’s second-half brace sealing the three points.

Both Horbury and Horsforth now have 29 points after their stalemate but both teams have two games in hand on leaders Knaresborough.

Fourth-placed Beeston St Anthony’s kept up the pressure on the top three with a resounding 5-0 victory at basement-side Boroughbridge.

Jony Schofield of Horbury Town and Archie McDonnell of Horsforth St Margarets battle for the ball. Picture: Steve Riding.

Craig Nicholls was the star of the show for seventh-placed Rawdon Old Boys in their 5-2 win over Gomersal and Cleckheaton. Nicholls found the net four times and Paul Butler scored the other goal in an impressive home win.

In arguably the game of the weekend in the top flight, Hunslet Club claimed an exciting 5-4 victory at Carlton Athletic.

Both Kenechukwu Benjamin Agu and Ashley Beck netted braces for Hunslet and Samuel Kyeremeh scored their other goal.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Field drew 3-3 with Robin Hood Athletic and Huddersfield Amateur drew 1-1 with Whitkirk Wanderers.

Harjashun Brandal of Horsforth St Margaret's fires in a free-kick. Picture: Steve Riding.

Division One leaders Silsden AFC suffered their first defeat of the season when they were thumped 4-0 at fourth-placed Oxenhope Recreation.

Pool AFC took advantage of Silsden’s slip up to move within seven points of their rivals with a game in hand after their comprehensive 5-0 win at bottom-side Sherburn White Rose.

Scott Higgins scored twice for Pool and the other goals came from Jamie Algar, Jack Farrimond and Harry Norris.

East End Park are also in joint second place after their 2-1 home victory over Shelley.

Daniel Omosebi and Benjamin Turner were on target for Park.

Fifth-placed Otley Town enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 win at Steeton Reserves while Ilkley Town saw off Aberford Albion 3-0 with Ben Atkinson and Ben Howard among the goalscorers.

Second-half goals from Thomas Micklethwaite-Charles and Thomas Day earned Swillington Saints a 2-2 draw at Brighouse Sports.

A brace from Joshua Wilson helped Wetherby Athletic chalk up a 4-2 victory at Featherstone Colliery.

Anthony Walsh and Joe Gotts also netted for Athletic while Daniel Bamfield and Sonny Law scored for Featherstone.

Elsewhere, Salts were 2-1 winners at Wyke Wanderers with Jack Halliday and Nathan Hartley on the scoresheet.

In Division Two, leaders Harrogate Railway Athletic Reserves picked up their seventh win of the season in a 2-0 triumph at Kellingley Welfare with Chris Fairhurst and Daniel Mutch scoring the goals.

Braces from Jordan Jaber and Niall Joseph meant second-placed Huddersfield LH kept up the pressure on Railway with a crushing 5-0 victory at FC Sporting Keighley.