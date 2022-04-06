It finished goalless with fourth-bottom Athletic grateful for another point that takes them ever-closer to top-flight safety.

The result was disappointing for Beeston who are now a point off the joint leaders.

Horsforth St Margarets are the current top dogs in the division after their 5-0 drubbing of sixth-placed visitors Kirk Deighton Rangers.

Aaron Connor shoots for Beeston St Anthony during their West Yorkshire League Premier encounter with Robin Hood Athletic. Picture: Steve Riding.

Saints were fully in the driving seat by half-time, by which time they were leading 3-0.

Archie Joseph McDonnell, Greg Rowell, Harjashun Bhandal (2) and Luke Norman scored the goals for the title-chasing hosts.

Horbury Town - the one-time favourites for the title - sit second in the standings by virtue of points difference which they tried to go some way to improving with Saturday’s 4-2 success at Hunslet Club - a result achieved despite the red-card dismissal of substitute Jake Meehan.

Saif Akbar struck twice for the visitors with Jonathan Bennett and Robert Evans also getting on the scoresheet.

Barrie Frankland's late freekick hits the bar and rebounds out in the 0-0 draw between Beeston St Anthony and visitors Robin Hood Athletic. Picture: Steve Riding.

Moussa Diallo, meanwhile, hit a first-half hat-trick for third-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers - and that was enough to see off fiffth-placed visitors Knaresborough Town. It finished 3-0.

Headingley AFC and visitors Rawdon Old Boys couldn’t be separated up to half-time but the goals came in the second half, Richard Booth and Jack Taylor giving the hosts the edge. Paul Butler was the scorer for Rawdon.

Carlton Athletic’s troubling of the top three took a step back with a 2-1 reverse at 12th-placed Field, who went down to 10 men following the straight red for Jacob Smith.

Adam Simpson was the scorer for Carlton.

Ben Ellison-Tope crosses for Beeston St Anthony during Saturday's goalless West Yorkshire Premier draw with visitors Robin Hood Athletic. Picture: Steve Riding.

Bottom club Boroughbridge trailed by two goals at half-time and though Jack Pickford pegged on back in the second half it wasn’t enough to deny Huddersfield Amateur a 3-1 win.

Second-bottom Gomersal & Cleckheaton are refusing to go down without a fight and pushed mid-table visitors Hall Green United all the way, turning around 3-2 down before eventually succumbing to a 4-3 defeat.

Home goals came from Nathan Foster and Jack Rodgerson (2).

Jamie Miller gave United the best possible start with a goal in the first minute and he doubled his personal tally with a second on 12 minutes.

Jamie Simpson completed the first-half scoring for Hall Green eight minutes later.

But the real drama was reserved for the second half when Sam Noden scored what proved to be the winner in the 56th minute - only to be sent off just over 10 minutes later.

In the latest round of the West Yorkshire League Trophy, Boroughbridge Reserves emerged victorious from the encounter following a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Horbury Town Reserves.