Beeston smashed four goals past visitors Knaresborough Town without reply to sit second in the standings with 54 points, six adrift of Town but with a game in hand.

Matthew Moon, Austin Okoro, Joe Thornton and Jake Topp were on target for Saints.

Horbury Town, meanwhile, despatched bottom-club hosts Boroughbridge, 3-0, despite losing substitute Josh Stacey to a red card.

Beeston St Anthony's goalscorer Jake Topp takes a freekick in the West Yorkshire Premier win over Knaresborough Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jonathan Bennett, Jay Kelly and another sub’, Abdou Bojang, scored for Town who have four games to play from which to secure the crown ahead of Beeston.

Fourth-placed Carlton Athletic might have slipped out of the title mix following a surprise 2-1 home reverse to mid-table Huddersfield Amateur.

And third-placed Horsforth St Margaret’s scheduled fixture at Hunslet Club was postoned.

Second-bottom Gomersal & Cleckheaton still have a mountain to climb to avoid the drop after losing out 4-1 at home to Robin Hood Athletic.

Beeston St Anthony's Ben Ellison-Tope takes a tumble after being fouled by Sam Cook of Knaresborough Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jack Rodgerson scored Cleck’s consolation while Joseph Clulow, Tom Marsden, Jake Tonkinson and John Tunney tucked away the goals for Athletic.

Fifth-placed Hall Green United’s home encounter with lowly visitors Field produced drama by the bucketload.

United trailed 1-0 at half-time to an Eisa Faulding goal, but equalised through Jack Hough just two minutes into the second half and, after the visitors’ Jacob Smith had been given his marching orders by the ref’, sub’ James Cusworth popped up to net the winner - in the first minute of stoppage time.

Headingley AFC pulled off a surprise, high-scoring win at higher-placed hosts Kirk Deighton Rangers.

Beeston St Anthony's goalscorer Joe Thornton is thwartedon this occasion by Knaresborough Town goalkeeper Liam Corbett. Picture: Steve Riding.

The visitors powered into a 3-0 half-time lead, Richard Booth netting twice inside the first half-hour then Mikkel Mortenson effectively making the game safe with a third in the 37th minute.

Second-half goals from Nick Gledhill and Ashley Austin put the icing on a rather sweet-tasting victory cake for Headingley.

Third-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers edged out 10th-placed visitors Rawdon Old Boys 2-1 with second-half goals from Willfred Frimpong and Matthew Hatch.

There are just enough games remaining in Division 1 for the top and relegation places to be contested until, perhaps, the last round of matches.

On Saturday, Aberford Albion turned the tables on higher-placed visitors Brighouse Sports, winning 2-0.

Hosts Ilkley Town AFC Men’s Second XI came from a goal down at half-time to claim a share of the spoils with Swillington Saints Welfare First. It finished 2-2.

Fourth-placed Otley Town hit bottom club Sherburn White rose First for six without reply, while top club Shelley’s scheduled fixture at home to second-bottom club Salts First was postponed. Third-placed Silsden AFC WY were handed a home walkover against 11th-placed Featherstone Colliery First.