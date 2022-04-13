Scott Higgins led the goals charge in the 11-1 win for second-placed Pool with a hat-trick while Nicky Bullock, Jack Farrmond and Ryan Firth each netted two. William Pallister and substitute Jamie Algar completed the one-sided scoring.

Pool still have eight points to make up on leaders Shelley but have three games in hand on their title rivals.

Shelley, meanwhile, dropped points in a 2-2 draw at fourth-placed Oxenhope Recreation First. Keann Shaw and Ryan Stubbs were on target for Rec.

West Yorkshire Division 1 title-chasing Pool's Ryan Firth scores from a freekick in the 11-1 home win over East End Park. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-placed Silsden AFC WY triumphed 8-1 on home turf over mid-table Swillington Saints Welfare First.

Ben Clarkson struck twice for Silsden while Daniel Smith tucked away a goals treble, and subs, Adam Dziedzicz and Wilf Roberts also got on the scoresheet with one goal apiece. Jack Stoker scored Saints’ consolation goal.

Like Pool, Silsden also have games in hand - five - on pacesetting Shelley with, in their case, a 10-point deficit to make up. Harry Naylor scored for second-bottom Salts First at Featherstone Colliery First but it wasn’t enough to prevent the hosts notching a comfortable 4-1 victory with goals of their own from Jamie Drury, Ian Jackson (2) and Leon Leake.

Joshua Haigh was in the right place at the right time in the first half to give 11th-placed Aberford Albion a 1-0 win over visitors Wetherby Athletic who sit one place below them on the league ladder.

Pool goalscorer William Pallister unleashes a shot in his side's 11-1 West Yorkshire Division 1 win over East End Park. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the Premier Division, third-placed Beeston St Anthony dropped points in the race for league honours with a 1-1 draw at home to Hunslet Club.

Ben Thornton and Killian Mabey were the scorers.

Carlton Athletic kept the pressure on the top three witha 3-0 home win over Knaresborough Town who had sub’ Jack Thompson sent off on the hour.

Scorers for Athletic, who led 2-0 at half-time, were Adam Simpson (2) and George Whittaker.

Pool's Nicky Bulcock rounds the East End Park goalkeeper to score during his side's 11-1 West Yorkshire Division 1 win over visitors East End Park. Picture: Steve Riding.

Horbury Town went three clear of second-placed Horsforth St Margarets with a 3-2 home win over gutsy second-bottom visitors Gomersal & Cleckheaton. Town needed goals from Matthew Johnson, Eoin Schofield and James Smith with the visitors netting through Josh Carney and Patrick Sykes.

Hall Green United moved into sixth following a 4-0 home win over cellar dwellers Boroughbridge, after leading 3-0 at half-time.

Jamie Simpson, Jamie Miller (2) and Adam Hayton were on target for United. Boroughbridge might have already resigned themselves to relegation but the maths does still work in their favour - but only just. Joe Bedford and Adam Oldfield, meanwhile, scored in Huddersfield Amateurs’ 2-0 home win over Robin Hood Athletic.

n Thomas Fleming completed his hat-trick in the third minute of stoppage time to take Ilkley Town AFC Men’s Second XI into a penalty shootout with West Yorkshire League Cup visitors Kirk Deighton Rangers.