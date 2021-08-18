West Yorkshire League: Neighbours Horbury Town and Hall Green United set the early Premier Division pace

Jamie Miller led the way with a hat-trick as Hall Green United kicked off their West Yorkshire League Premier Division campaign with a 5-2 victory at Headingley AFC First after trailing 2-1 at half-time. Picture: Steve Riding.

Field First were demolished 5-1, Andy Hawker getting on the scoresheet with a consolation for the hosts.

Hall Green United are hot on Town’s heels after they also chalked up a nap hand, at Headingley AFC First.

That encounter finished 5-2 with Jamie Miller leading the way with a hat-trick as Hall Green managed to turn around a 2-1 half-time deficit.

James Cusworth and Clifton Firth were also on target for United while Jamie Bywater and Joseph Cooper netted for the defeated hosts.

Carlton Athletic completed one of the three won games in the top flight with a 3-1 success at Whitkirk Wanderers First, thanks to goals from Reece Fennell and George Whittaker (3). Moussa Diallo scored for Whitkirk.

The remaining four fixtures were all drawn.

Beeston St Anthony First drew two apiece with Rawdon Old Boys 1st, Matthew Moon and Jake Topp scoring for Saints and Bien Kayij and Sam Boldy netting for the visitors.

Boroughbridge First - hampered by a red card for Alex Ingham - and Hunslet Club First couldn’t be split, turning around one each and finally drawing 2-2. Jack Herron and Phillip Wix and Ashley Beck and Samuel Kyeremeh scored the respective home and away goals.

Huddersfield Amateur 1st and Knaresborough Town Reserves might want to shore up their defences for next weekend after drawing 4-4 on the opening day.

Slater Barnes, Joe Bedford and Samuel Halstead were among the goals for Amateur while Lewis Dobson, Liam Edmondson (2) and Harry Rayner were on the mark for Town. Goals from Curtis Broadfield and Corey Eaton ensured Robin Hood Athletic First secured a point from a 2-2 finish with visitors Horsforth St Margarets Saturday A.

Poole AFC First and Silsden AFC WY lead they way in Division 1 after respective 3-6 and 4-1 wins over Featherstone Colliery First and Aberford Albion First.

But they’re not clear; five other teams were also quick out of the blocks and chalked up opening-day victories.