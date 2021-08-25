West Yorkshire League: Leaders Horbury Town maintain 100 per cent Premier Division record

Gibril Bojang, right, was among the scorers in Horbury Town's 4-0 West Yorkshire League Premier Division win over Boroughbridge First. Picture: Steve Riding.

That said, the next four teams in the standings are only two points off the leaders while, at the other end of the ladder, the bottom three are without a win or even a point to their credit.

Goals from Gibril Bojang, Luke Playford, James Wilson and sub’ Saif Akbar secured Town’s victory over Bridge.

Beeston St Anthony First sit second following a 6-0 success at third-bottom Gomersal & Cleckheaton. Scorers were Joshua Browne (2), Jake Meehan (2), Ben Thornton and Lee Turner.

Third-placed Carlton Athletic First ran out comfortable 5-0 victors at home to Field First, thanks to goals from Joe Clegg, Sam Graham, Ethan Nixon and Adam Simpson (2).

After their positive start to the season, Hall Green United (Saturday) First have slipped to seventh, having lost out 5-1 at home to Knaresborough Town on Saturday. Benjamin Ellison-Tope scored the consolation goal while Simon Swales (2) and hat-trick hot shot Harry Rayner netted for Town.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Horsforth St Margaret Saturday A turned a 2-0 half-time home advantage over second-bottom Headingley AFC First into a 5-0 victory on the final whistle.

Scorers were Charlie Lumley, Alex McGurk, Charlie Yates and sub’ Theo Bailey.

Mid-tablers Hunslet Club First and Huddersfield Amateur 1st played out a 1-1 draw, Killian Mabey and Ben Charlesworth scoring the goals.

Wilfred Frimpong scored a consolation goal for bottom club Whitkirk Wanderers First in their 4-1 defeat at Kirk Deighton Rangers First, who are up to sixth in the rankings.

Rawdon Old Boys 1st, meanwhile, turned a 2-1 half-time deficit into a 4-3 victory over visitors Robin Hood Athletic First Team.

Home scorers were Craig Nicholls (2), Lewis Nightingale and Oliver Nightingale, while Joseph Clulow, Robert Rice and sub’ Richard Kingsbury.