West Yorkshire League: Laurie Power hits hat-trick in Horsforth St Margarets win over Whitkirk Wanderers

Theo Bailey, of Horsforth St Margarets, holds off Whitkirk Wanderers' Kenson Morton during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Power struck twice in the first half with Charlie Lumley also getting on the scoresheet before the break to give Saints a 3-0 half-time cushion.

Power completed his treble midway through the second half while Damir Mulavdic came off the bench to wrap up the scoring a minute into stoppage time.

Kwame Boateng’s red card was also no help in Whitkirk’s attempts to alter the 5-0 outcome.

Loz Power scores for Horsforth St Margarets in Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier encounter with Whitkirk Wanderers. Picture: Steve Riding.

Leaders Horbury Town extended their 100 per cent league record, making it seven from seven with a 3-2 victory over gutsy visitors Hunslet Club.

Goals from Saif Akbar and Gibril Bojang (2) were just about enough to keep the fourth-bottom side at arms’ length.

Daniel Critchlow came off the bench to give lowly Gomersal & Cleckheaton a 1-0 win at fifth-placed Carlton Athletic.

Robin Hood Athletic recovered from 2-0 down at half-time at Headingley AFC but a 90th-minute strike from substitute Luke Sidaway saved the day for the hosts.

Luke Normam, of Horsforth St Margarets, squeezes between Whitkirk's Majed Alastta and Kadeem Morton. Picture: Steve Riding.

It finished 3-2 with Sam Marshall and Richard Booth also netting for Headingley.

Joshua Browne hit a hat-trick as Beeston St Anthony hit visitors Huddersfield Amateur for six.

Scott Matthews and Steven Tierney added to the tally to give Saints a 6-2 victory and their fifth win from seven outings so far this season that seens them sit third on the top-tier ladder.

Thomas Booth and sub’ Nathan Smith found the back of the net in Hall Green United’s 2-0 win at Kirk Deighton Rangers, while second-bottom Boroughbridge lost out 3-1 at seventh-placed Rawdon Old Boys.

Ricky O’Sullivan scored what proved to be a consolation goal for Bridge, who had trailed 2-0 at half-time, but a red card for Alex Ingham obviously didn’t help the visitors’ cause.

Lewis Nightingale bagged two of the goals for Rawdon with sub’ Craig Nichols also getting on the scoresheet.

In Division 1, second-placed Aberford Albion bounced back from a 1-0 half-time deficit and a red card for Dylan Horwell to overcome visitors Ilkley Town 4-2.

Kane Bingley struck twice for Albion with Jonathan Daniels and sub’ Dominic Blair also getting on the scoresheet while Luke Barker bagged both the goals for fifth-placed Ilkley.

Leaders Silsden were given a real scare at Swillington Saints Welfare before edging matters, 5-4.

Matthew Marshall scored a hat-trick for the hosts - wrapping it up with a goal at the end of the first half and his last at the start of the second - with sub’ Kieran Turnbull also on target. But braces from Luke Brooksbank and Ben Clarkson and a solitary strike from Adam Hartley sealed the deal for Silsden.

Elseswhere, Otley Town overran hosts Oxenhope Rec 7-1, Sherburn White Rose shipped six - all scored by different players - without reply at third-placed Shelley, fourth-placed East End Park beat visitors Pool 6-1, Featherstoene Colliery lost out 3-0 at home to Brighouse Sports and Wetherby Athletic turned a 2-0 half-time advantage into a 3-1 result against visitors Wyke Wanderers.