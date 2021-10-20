West Yorkshire League: Knaresborough Town take chance to go top of the table

But how long it lasts remains the question.

Knaresborough Town travelled to Field and returned with a 2-1 victory under their belt which was enough to overtake then-leaders Horbury Town who were away on cup duty.

The advantage, it has to be said, is via goals difference alone and, of course, Horbury now have a game in hand on their Town rivals.

Headingley's Richard Booth scores the opener in his side's 5-0 West Yorkshire League Premier win over visiting Boroughbridge. Picture: Steve Riding.

Cameron Bedford struck twice in seven second-half minutes to secure the three points for Knaresborough with Thomas Ponter supplying the Field goal.

Headingley AFC now sit 10th on 10 points after a comprehensive 5-0 home win over second-bottom Boroughbridge.

Richard Booth, Alexander Fenner, Mikkel Mortenson and Luke Sidaway (2) struck for Headingley, who also established a 2-0 half-time victory platform.

In Division 1, second-top East End Park WMC showed third-bottom Steeton Reserves no mercy, winning comfortably, 6-1. Matthew Wilkinson netted the visitors’ solitary goal.

Headingley goalscorer Mikkel Mortenson tussles with Nick Cressley, of Boroughbridge. Picture: Steve Riding.

Ben Cox’s goals brace proved decisive as Oxenhope Recreation edged out visiting Featherstone Colliery First, 3-2.

Mathew Hardy was also on target for the victors, who are now handily-placed in fifth place in the standings.

Luke Brooksbank ‘earned the match ball’ - and some - with a four-goal effort for top dogs Silsden AFC WY.

Second-bottom Sherburn White Rose were on the receiving end of an 8-0 result with Connor Erangey, Mark Hoban, Kenny Tafireyi and Oliver Kilpatrick also finding the back of the net for Silsden, who are now a staggering 10 points clear of second-placed East End Park.

Joe Cooper, of Headingley, heads goalwards during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier win over Boroughbridge. Picture: Steve Riding.

Bottom club Salts First are still without a win - they have the point from one draw in eight games - after succumbing 5-2 to mid-table Swillington Saints Welfare First.

David Bell (2), Christopher Parkin, Liam Walton and in-form Danny Wiltshire were on target for Saints with Matthew Bailey and Andrew Boote netting for the spirited visitors.

In the Yorkshire Amateur League, meanwhile, Atheltico missed the chance to go top after they were held to a 1-1 draw at ninth-placed Route One Rovers.

A Brendan Maltby goal gave Athletico a first-half lead but victory hopes were knocked off track by Rovers’ equaliser.

Ryburn United’s 4-2 win over Alwoodley was, therefore, enough for them to lead the division after Athletico’s slip.

Christian Silkstone hit a hat-trick for Ryburn with Bradley Waddington also netting, while Stephen Dyer and substitute William Powell scored the goals for sixth-place Alwoodley. Fifth-placed Farsley Celtic Juniors edged out strugglers Mount St Mary’s 2-1 in the only other top-flight game played.

In the Premier, third-placed Phoenix saw off mid-table hosts Collegians 2-1 with goals from Zaid Amaan and Attaur Rehman. Scott Kirkbright was on target for the hosts. Leeds University are now six points clear at the top following a 3-1 win at Wibsey.