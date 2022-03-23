James Barrington bagged both goals for the visitors who lead second-placed Huddersfield LH AFC First by two points after their 2-2 slip-up at home to second-bottom Howden Clough.

Jordan Jaber struck twice for Huddersfield.

Opeluwa Aladegbole and James Skedgel were on target in Leeds Modernians First’s 2-1 victory at higher-placed hosts Kellingley Welfare First.

James Barrington scored both goals in Altofts' 2-0 win at Old Centralians that took them to the top of the West Yorkshire League Division 2 table. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-placed Rothwell Juniors First also missed an opportunity when they went down 2-1 at Overthorpe SC First, George Walker netting for the visitors.

Ripon City, sixth on the ladder, had few problems disposing of bottom club Tingley Athletic First, 4-1 after leading 2-0 at the break.

Paul Beesley and substitute Nathan Young were among the scorers for Ripon.

In the Premier division, bottom club Boroughbridge refused to make life easy for second-placed visitors Horsforth St Margarets who were restricted to just the one first-half goal.

Daniel Bridges, of Altofts, goes toe to toe with Old Centralians' Aaron Rothery. Picture: Steve Riding.

Leaders Beeston St Anthony also missed a trick as they were held to a 1-1 draw at lowly Field.

And Horbury Town, the third-placed outfit, were held to a goalless draw by fourth-bottom visitors Robin Hood Athletic.

Carlton Athletic, meanwhile, are fourth and are finding form at just the right time if Saturday’s 6-1 win at second-bottom Gomersal & Cleckheaton is anything to go by.

In the remaining top-flight fixture of the weekend, third-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers held mid-table Hall Green United to a 1-1 draw.

James Lee, of Old Centralians looks for a gap in the Altofts defence. Picture: Steve Riding.

In Division 1, third-bottom Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First went down fighting at home to table-topping Shelley, who edged the contest 2-1.

Second-bottom Salts First also showed their fighting spirit with a gutsy 1-1 draw at fourth-bottom hosts Wetherby Athletic.

Bottom club, Sherburn White Rose, however, found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-0 result at home to Swillington Saints Welfare.

Third-placed Pool AFC First were in fine form, disposing of visiting Featherstone Colliery First 4-0, while fourth-placed Otley Town were held to a 1-1 draw at mid-table East End Park.

Jamie Halsall goes down the wing for Old Centralians during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Division 2 defeat to visitors Altofts. Picture: Steve Riding.

Lowly Aberford Albion also held higher-placed opposition to a 1-1 draw in seventh-placed hosts Brighouse Sports FC.

Meanwhile there were no real surprises in Alliance Division 1.

Aberford Albion Reserves were made to work for their 3-2 home win by basement outfit Leeds Moderians Reserves.

Third-placed Beeston St Anthony Reserves triumphed 3-1 over visitors Headingley AFC Reserves who sit mid-table.

Fellow mid-tablers Hall Green United FC (Saturday) Reserves shared in a 1-1 draw Wakefield rivals Horbury Town.

Fourth-placed Hunslet Club made relatively like work of their home encounter with Altofts Reserves, winning 3-0.

Second-placed Field Reserves recorded the same scoreline at second-bottom Huddersfield Amateur Reserves.

Sixth-placed Otley Town Reserves edged Kirk Deighton Rangers 1-0.

And third-bottom Oxenhope Recreation lost out 2-0 at home to Robin Hood Athletic Reserves.

n Hunslet Club were hit for six in their West Yorkshire League Cup clash at Ilkley Town AFC Men’s Second XI where it finished 6-1 after the hosts had led 4-0 at the break.