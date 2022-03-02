West Yorkshire League: How the title race has taken another twist

Gibril Bojang who scored twice from the penalty spot to save Horbury Town's blushes at Robin Hood Athletic where their West Yorkshire League Premier Division match ended 2-2. Picture: Steve Riding.

But the league’s high flyers needed second-half goals from substitutes Barrie Frankland and Austin Okoro to seal the 2-1 deal at lowly Huddersfield Amateur. Second-placed Horbury Town, meanwhile, slipped up at Robin Hood Athletic where Elliot Johnson produced the goods in front of goal in a 2-2 draw, the visitors’ goals coming courtesy of two Girbril Bojang penalties.

Only one point separates the top two.

At the other end of the table, third-bottom Gomersal & Cleckheaton did their survival hopes no end of good with a 6-0 thumping of visitors Field who are now at serious risk of being dragged into the relegation reckoning.

Luke Playford wins the ball for Horbury Town at Robin Hood Athletic. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jack Rodgerson led the way with a hat-trick for Gomersal & Cleckheaton with Ashley Burton, Andrew Wood and sub’ Daniel Walding claiming the other goals.

Carlton Athletic’s slender hopes of a top-four finish from an up-and-down season seem to be evaporating after going down 3-2 at mid-table Kirk Deighton Rangers. Adam Carter and Ashley Tatler (2) were on target for the hosts.

All that said, Knaresborough Town’s 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Hunslet Club might just have left the door ajar for Carlton.

Cameron Bedford opened Knaresborough’s account 10 minutes before the break but they couldn’t add to their tally until two minutes from time.

Saif Akbar shows some fancy footwork for Horbury Town during their 2-2 West Yorkshire League Premier Division draw at Robin Hood Athletic. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the interim, Hunslet Club had found the back of the net four times through Gabriel Couston, Samuel Keyeremeh (2) and Ousmane Sidibe.

Second-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers took a first-half lead at home to Headingley AFC thanks to a Moussa Diallo goal but William Kelly’s 63rd-minute equaliser steered the game to its drawn conclusion.

In the West Yorkshire League Cup, Old Centralians First were edged out 1-0 by visitors Rawdon Old Boys while Horsforth St Margarets claimed a 3-2 win at Boroughbridge after leading 2-1 at half-time.

Sean Fitzpatrick opened the scoring in the first minute for Saints and netted what proved to be the winning goal just over an hour’s play later. Declan Rose added to the tally in between with a goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) Reserves were hit for six without reply in their West Yorkshire League Trophy tie at Beeston St Anthony Reserves.

Aaron Connor (2), Ben Greenwood, Jack O’Malley, Daniel Stead and Kristien Williams were the goal getters for Beeston.

Ten-man Field Reserves still had too much in the tank for visitors Brighouse Sporting FC Reserves, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Liam Charles and Joe Vickers.

Hunslet Club Reserves progressed with a 6-0 home win over Howden Clough West York Reserves.

Blessing Mugwagwa struck twice for Hunslet with Miller Davis, Sheriffudeen Konateh, Peter Rodger and Lukas Tottie also getting on the scoresheet for the freescoring hosts.