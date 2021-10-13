West Yorkshire League: How Swillington Saints Welfare turned the tables on Aberford Albion

Danny Wiltshire scores the fourth of Swillington Saints Welfare's goals in the 4-2 win over West Yorkshire League Division 1 visitors Aberford Albion after being 2-0 down. Picture: Steve Riding.

Saints trailed 2-0 in the first half but were level by half-time after which they gained the upper hand over their higher-placed rivals.

Scorers for the victors were Danny Waite, Tim Robertson, Matthew Marshall and substitute Danny Wiltshire.

Dominic Blair and Carl Heard scored the goals that gave Aberford their early but short-lived advantage.

Aberford Albion's Dom Blair dribbles through the Swillington Saints Welfare defence during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Division 1 encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-placed Pool AFC made sure of the points at mid-table Brighouse Sports FC with two unanswered goals, scored by Jack Farrimond and Ryan Firth.

Featherstone Colliery First ‘refused to go away’ at home to high-flying Otley Town.

The second-placed visitors edged the contest 1-0 thanks to a goal from Andrew Harland.

Dan Scott hit a hat-trick as Oxenhope Rec enjoyed a relatively comfortable 6-1 win over fourth-bottom Wetherby Athletic First.

Innocent Huly wins the ball for Aberford Albion during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Division 1 encounter at Swillington Saints Welfare. Picture: Steve Riding.

Ben Cox, Nathan Hardy and Nathan Storton were also on target for Oxenhope who had led 4-0 at the break. Joshua Wilson scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for the visitors.

Top dogs Silsden eventually shook off terrier-like hosts Ilkley Town, 5-3.

Silsden led 2-0 at half-time but second-half goals from Luke Barker and James Hudson caused a few jitters before the divisional leaders got back on top.

Scorers for Silsden were Luke Brooksbank - with a hat-trick - Joshua Eastwood and Connor Erangey.

Leon Enright struck twice to give lowly Wyke Wanderers a 2-0 win over third-bottom Steeton Reserves.

In the Premier Division, bottom club Whitkirk Wanderers gave third-placed hosts Knaresborough Town a mighty scare when Alfie Wilkinson opened the scoring in only the second minute.

But Town rallied to lead 2-1 at half-time and saw out the game with a third strike, put away by Paul Atkinson. James Flynn and Tom Hesketh scored the equalising and lead-taking goals.

Second-bottom Boroughbridge also belied their lowly status with three goals at Beeston St Anthony.

But the fourth-placed hosts had more than enough in reply, eventually running out 7-3 victors.

Field managed to turn the form book on its head with a 3-2 win over fifth-placed Hall Green United after a 1-1 half-time turnaround.

Ethan Labad and Thomas Ponter (2) were on target for Field with Jack Haigh and James Cusworth netting for the visitors.

Goals from Lamin Bojang and sub’ Luke McGrath gave leaders Horbury Town a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Amateur who slipped to seventh on the ladder for this result.

The lower-table tussle between Hunslet Club and Gomersal & Cleckheaton - 11th and 14th in the standings respectively - went the way of the hosts thanks to a goal apiece from Kenechukwu Benjamin Agu and Robbie Pringle.