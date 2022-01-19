West Yorkshire League: How Gibril Bojang’s double kept Horbury Town in the title race

Gibril Bojang scores for Horbury Town past Kirk Deighton goalkeeper Jonty Smith during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier Division encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Second-placed Town were in no mood to give mid-table hosts Kirk Deighton any room for manoeuvre and won handsomely 4-0 thanks to two-goal Gibril Bojang and a couple more goals tucked away by Matthew Johnson and Joe Martini.

Two points higher but having played two more games than Horbury sit Beeston St Anthony who triumphed 3-1 at home to third-bottom visitors.

Matthew Moon was among the goals for Saints with Matthew Hatch netting Whitkirk’s consolation goal.

Horbury Town's Joe Martini heads towards the Kirk Deighton Rangers goal. Picture: Steve Riding.

Carlton Athletic continue to keep chipping away at the top-four teams, coming away from Headingley AFC with a 2-1 win under their belt.

Many West Yorkshire League teams had to put their league ambitions on the back burner last weekend as more cup matches came into the mix.

In the West Yorkshire League Cup, however, Boroughbridge were able to put their feet up after being awarded a ‘home walkover’ over scheduled visitors Steeton Reserves.

Three West Riding County Cup ties did, however, get the green light.

Nathaniel Wilson-Fleming, of Horbury Town, closes downKirk Deighton Rangers' Jake Little during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier clash. Picture: Steve Riding.

Robin Hood Athletic are still on track thanks to a 6-0 win at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC Reserves.

Curtis Broadfield bagged a hat-trick with Elliot Johnson and substitute Alfie Hill also fiding the back of the net for Robin Hood.

Horsforth St Margrets raced into a 4-0 interval lead over their cup visitors Settle United but didn’t have everything their own way after the break.

It finished 5-2, Laurie Power (2), Luke Norman, Declan Rose and sub’ Michael Wood scoring for the victors.

In the last of the three fixtures, Farsley Celtic Juniors edged out hosts Hunlet Club, 2-1.

Wetherby Athletic First and visitors Bardsey played out a Barkston Ash Challenge Cup marathon.

Athletic led the contest 3-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Joshua Wilson (2) and Joe Gotts.

But Bardsey levelled matters before 90 minutes to take the tie to penalties - and went on to win the shootout 14-13.

Hall Green United lost out 2-1 at home to Ambience in the Wakefield and District FA Cup.

In the Harrogate and District FA Cup, hosts Ripon City First were still in contention at half-time, trailing 2-1, but were eventually beaten 5-2 by Knaresborough Town.

Ilkley Town AFC Men’s Second XI trailed hosts Rawdon Old Boys 4-0 at half-time but, even though they scored a goal and made more of a match-up of matters, Rawdon retained enough composure to steer passage into the next round.

Gomersal & Cleckheaton overran hosts Salts First 4-1 in their Bradford and District FA Cup meeting while Huddersfield Amateur triumphed by the same scoreline at home to AFC Crossleys in the Halifax and District FA Cup competition.

The Keighley and District FA Cup encounter between FC Keighley United and visiting outfit Oxenhope Recreation First was abandoned (to be reviewed by cup competition organisers).