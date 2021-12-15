West Yorkshire League: How Beeston St Anthony moved to within a point of Premier leaders Horbury Town

Ben Turner, of East End Park, is foiled by Featherstone Colliery goalkeeper Ryan Smith during Saturday's injury/bad light-abandoned West Yorkshire League Division 1 encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Beeston went a point ahead of third-placed Knaresborough Town thanks to a 3-1 away win on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Thomas Greaves, Matthew Moon and Callum Woodhouse.

Paul Atkinson pegged one back for Knaresborough midway through the second half.

Horbury Town, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at home by eighth-placed Carlton Athletic. Adam Simpson scored for the visitors while Town were indebted to a goal from substitute Gibril Bojang that salvaged a point.

Ben Turner shoots for East End Park during the injury/bad light-abandoned West Yorkshire League Division 1 encounter with Featherstone Colliery. Picture: Steve Riding.

Second-bottom Gomersal & Cleckheaton turned the tables - and a two-goal half-time deficit - on Horsforth St Margaret’s who sit fourth in the standings.

Jack Rodgerson (2) and Andrew Wood scored the reply goals to those from Charlie Yates and Laurie Power.

Hunslet Club drew level on 15 points and moved a place above visitors Field thanks to a 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Jahsiah Donaldson and Samuel Kyeremeh.

A fractious encounter between hosts Rawdon Old Boys and Headingley AFC eventually went the visitors’ way, 2-1.

Featherstone Colliery's Chris Appleyard and Liam Clarke, of East End Park, during Saturday's injury/bad light-abandoned West Yorkshire League Division 1 encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jake Chambers saw red for sixth-placed Rawdon, who also conceded yellow card, while Headingley, who led 1-0 at the break, accrued no fewer than five yellow cards.

Aidan Barry netted for Rawdon with Sam Marshall and Richard Sadler the marksmen for tenth-placed Headingley.

Bottom club Boroughbridge kept pace with fourth-bottom hosts Robin Hood Athletic from start to finish.

The sides turned around with one goal apiece and the fixture ended 2-2. John Tunney and Chris Coupe were on target for Athletic while Alex Ingham and sub’ Joshua Teasdale netted for Bridge.

Moussa Diallo scored for third-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers but it wasn’t enough to deny mid-table Kirk Deighton Rangers a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Josh Barden and Luke Dubery .

In Division 1, the outcome of the game between second-placed East End Park WMC and visitors Featherstone Colliery First is yet to be decided after the match was abandoned owing to bad light following an injury delay that necessitated in the intervention of an amblance crew and subsequient hospitalisation of a Colls player.

Elsewhere, second-bottom Salts First lost out 6-2 to third-placed visitors Shelley First. Christopher Jagger scored for Salts while Samuel Awty, Cyrus Rowe (2), Sheldon Rodgers and Harris Walker (2) netted for Shelley.

Bottom club Sherburn White Rose went one up at home to fifth-placed Ilkley Town AFC Men’s Second XI but second-half goals from Eric Sallu, Joshua Rowland and Harley Lambert secured a 3-2 win for the visitors. Alex Booth was among the goals for White Rose.

Lowly Swillington Saints Welfare First put up a brave fight at home to Otley Town First but eventually went down 3-2 after trailing by two goals at half-time. Matthew Marshall netted for Saints.