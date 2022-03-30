Adam Simpson scored bang on half-time to give the fourth-placed hosts a 2-1 lead. And that’s how it stayed until the final whistle.

George Whittaker opened the scoring for Carlton on 23 minutes and Saints must have thought they had wrestled momentum from their hosts when Archie Joseph McDonnell equalised 20 minutes later.

But, within two minutes, Simpson struck with what proved to be the winner.

Charlie Lumley's header hits the bar for Horsforth St Margarets during their 2-1 West Yorkshire League Premier defeat at Carlton Athletic. Picture: Steve Riding.

Horsforth remain second on the league ladder – a point off leaders Beeston St Anthony – despite this defeat, on goals difference from Horbury Town who triumphed 3-2 at mid-table Huddersfield Amateur.

Gibril Bojang, Robert Evans and substitute Saif Akbar scored the goals for Town.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Boroughbridge chalked up only their third win of the season, Jordan Atkinson netting the second-half clincher for a 1-0 victory at Hunslet Club.

Second-bottom Gomersal & Cleckheaton, meanwhile, now have only a two-point cushion over Bridge after going down 3-1 at sixth-placed Kirk Deighton Rangers.

The referee agreed to a water break during Carlton Athletic's home West Yorkshire League win over Horsforth St Margarets owing to the unseasonably warm March sunshine. Picture: Steve Riding.

Adam Carter and Roman Neal (2) struck for Rangers with Jack Robinson on target for the visitors.

Jordan Hagyard came off the bench in the second half for mid-table Field to put the game at fifth-placed Knaresborough Town beyond the hosts.

It finished 2-0 with Max Powell opening Field’s account.

Another substitute saved the day for Hall Green United in an eventful encounter at seventh-placed Rawdon.

Carlton Athletic's Kieran Corley holds off Charlie Lumley, of Horsforth St Margarets. Picture: Steve Riding.

United – eighth in the standings – were down to 10 men and two minutes into second-half added time when Eddie Scargill popped up to level matters at 2-2.

Goals from Paul Butler and Tom McMillan had given Rawdon a 2-1 half-time lead, Jamie Simpson keeping Hall Green in contention with a goal three minutes before the break.

Harrogate Railway Athletic Reserves made relatively light work of their West Yorkshire League Cup clash with visitors Overthorpe Sports First.

Joel Freeston, Jean Paul Marshall and Lucas Umpleby were scorers in a 3-0 victory.

In the competition’s other fixture, Silsden AFC WY defeated ‘hosts’ Swillington Saints Welfare First 2-0 with goals from Alex Stewart and substitute Ben Clarkson. The game was scheduled to be played a Saints but it was reversed.

In the West Yorkshire League Trophy, Charlie Hallworth pegged a goal back in the second half for home side Headingley AFC Reserves but, while they denied the visitors additional goals, it wasn’t enough to deny Beeston St Anthony Reserves victory with a 2-1 win.

In the other encounter, Otley Town Reserves edged out visitors Hunslet Club Reserves, 1-0.

On Monday, one Alliance Division 1 fixture was played out between table-topping Field Reserves and bottom club Leeds Modernians.