West Yorkshire League: Horbury Town continue to set early pace

Gareth Groves shoots for Beeston St Anthony in the West Yorkshire League Premier win over Headingley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Saints, who led 1-0 at the break, are a comfortable-looking fourth on the ladder but still trail leaders Horbury Town by five points.

Town - with five wins from five outings - continued to set the pace on Saturday with a 2-1 victory at fifth-placed Knaresborough Town, Gibril Bojang and Luke Playford scoring for the visitors and substitute James Flynn netting for the hosts.

Carlton Athletic are finding their feet now this term and hit visitors Rawdon Old Boys for six at the weekend. It finished 6-2.

Beeston St Anthony's Barrie Frankland shoots during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier encounter with Headingley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Matthew Crookes (2), Adam Simpson (2), Charlie Thompson and Nathan Dixon notched the six goals between them while subs Theodore Smith and Christopher Softley added an air of respectability to the score line with their goals.

Second-placed Horsforth St Margarets reversed and overhauled a 2-0 half-time deficit at home to third-bottom Boroughbridge.

Saints eventually won through 5-2 and had four goals from substitutes to thank for their dramatic turnaround.

Sean Fitzpatrick - the only one of the five scorers to start the game - Archie Joseph McDonnell, Laurie Power and Michael Wood clinched the goals for the hosts with Ben Darville and Jonathan Maullin netting for Bridge.

Ben Thornton, of Beeston St Anthony, gets a shot away as Headingley's Alex Fenner and Jamie Bywater try to close him down during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Premier fixture. Picture: Steve Riding.

The mid-table contest between seventh-placed Huddersfield Amateur and visiting Hall Green United went the way of the hosts, 3-1 after they had led 2-0 at the break. Josh Craig scored what proved to be a consolation goal only for United.

Jacob Little struck twice as Kirk Deighton Rangers made relatively light work of their trip to Hunslet Club. It ended 4-1 in the visitors’ favour courtesy of further goals from Roman Neal and Ashley Tatler.

Second-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers showed a fair degree of steel to secure a point from a 3-3 draw with Robin Hood Athletic.

Moussa Diallo, Wilfrid Frimpong and Bailey Tomlinson were on target for Whitkirk.

There were a couple of surprise results in Division 1.

Lowly East End Park saw off third-placed East End Park WMC First 3-0, while leaders Silsden AFC WY were held to a 4-4 draw at 10th-placed Wetherby Athletic First.

Jacob Seward and sub’ Ben Clarkson shared the goals evenly for Silsden.

Fourth-placed Aberford Albion’s home game with Salts First - second bottom - went the way of the formbook, 4-2 thanks to goals from Kane Bingley, Dylan Horwell, Dominic Noteman and sub’ Carl Heard. Jonathan Garnett and Nathan Hartley were Salts’ scorers.

Daniel Lockwood scored the decisive, solitary goal for seventh-placed Shelley First at Otley Town First.

Pool AFC First - second on the ladder - got the better of fifth-placed hosts Oxenhope Rec First, 5-2.

Scorers for Pool were Jack Farrimond (2), Jordan Wagstaff and substitute Adam Caldow. Sean Quinlan and Keann Shaw hit the back of the net for Oxenhope.

Swillington Saints Welfare First belied their bottom-club status by scoring four goals but it wan’t enough to deny hosts Steeton Reserves a 6-4 victory.

Ben Darkins, Frederick Maddocks, Alfie Rutherford, Ben Sharp, Joe Snowden and sub’ Ibrar Farooq sealed the deal for Steeton with David Bell, Daniel Hall and Christopher Parkin netting for Welfare.

YORKSHIRE AMATEUR

A magnificent seven wins and only one draw were recorded on day one of the new Yorkshire Amateur League Sumpreme season.

Farsley Celtic Juniors and visitors Calverley United thwarted a 100 per cent win-loss return from the eight games played by drawing one apiece, Tom Westerman netting for United.

Two of the winning sides - Ryburn United and Littletown - racked up six goals in their respective 6-1 and 6-3 victories over Drighlington and Stanley United.

James Chadwick, Alex Cleary, Lewis Cockroft (3) and substitute Jake Tait were on target for Ryburn with Oliver Bellwood - another hat-trick achiever - Scott Lightowler, Nathan McDaid and Adam Williams claiming the goals for Littletown.

Blessing Mugwagwa, Mussa Sidebeh and Josh Whiteley were Stanley’s goalscorers.

Route One Rovers returned from their visit to Lower Hopton with a 5-0 win under their belts, while Leeds City recorded a 3-1 victory at Alwoodley where Rob Oxley netted for the hosts on the hour.

Richard Collier struck twice and William Law was also on target as Middleton overcame hosts Leeds Medics and Dentists, 3-1.

William Kendall netted Medics’ goal.

Toller were no match for visitors Athletico who ran out comfortable 4-1 victors, and Mount St Marys lost out 2-1 at Wortley, Daniel Powell getting on the scoresheet for the visitors.

There were no drawn games and no shortage of big scores on the first day of the Premier programme.

Early leaders Morley Town triumphed 8-0 at Shire Academics after leading 5-0 at half-time.

Collegians turned a 2-0 advantage at the interval into a magnificent 7-0 victory over visiting Wibsey.

Beeston Juniors Old Boys, Leeds University and Gildersome Spurs Old Boys respectively put away five goals apiece at home to Ealandians to record a 5-3 victory, against visiting Golcar United for a 5-1 win and at Phoenix FC where it also finished 5-1.

Thackley, meanwhile, opened their 2021/22 account with a 3-1 victory at St Bedes AFC.

LEEDS COMBINATION

It was full steam ahead for Main Line Social as the new Leeds Combination League season got off to a three-game start on Sunday.

Sub’ Josh Handley weighed in with a couple of goals as Social got off the mark with a 5-1 home win over Leeds Met FC. Andrew Gallagher and Josh Maskill were also on target for Main Line with Louis Rafer netting for the visitors.

Macca McBurney, meanwhile, came off the bench to give Little London a 1-0 win at Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday. Wykebeck Arms edged Chapeltown 2-1, Fernando Moke the marksman for the away side.

In Division 1, Churwell and Old Crooked Clock First drew one apiece in the only game played.

George Bowles scored for the hosts with Birama Diallo ensuring match parity with his strike.

Daniel Marcinkowski hit a hat-trick as Harehills overran Division 2 rivals Bramley Lions 6-1. Barnaby Foster and Nathan Swires also netted while Scott Goodall scored for the visitors.

Pudsey Bojangles FC opened the scoring through Chris Barr at Western Juniors OB, for whom Amara Bajaha equalised, but then had to play out the last 10 minutes of the first half down to 10 men and the last 15 minutes of the game down to nine following two red-card dismissals.

Original Oak and West Yorkshire Falcans drew 3-3.