West Yorkshire League Cup: Why there was no shortage of goals in latest round

Kane Sanderson, right, of Old Centralians beats Wetherby Athletic's Ed Paxton to the ball during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Cup encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Seven of the goals came in an interesting - to say the least - encounter between East End Park WMC First and Howden Clough.

The hosts ultimately went one goal better than the visitors for whom Saul Musengeyi opened the scoring in the third minute only to be red-carded in the 73rd.

Other scorers for Howden Clough were Jesie Armando and Andrew Griffiths.

Joah Wilson, of Wetherby Athletic, shields the ball during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Cup encounter with visiting Old Centralians. Picture: Steve Riding.

Goals from Joshua Haigh and subsitute Harry Coates were just enough to give Aberford Albion a 2-1 win over Brighouse Sports while Feastherstone Rovers First crashed 6-2 at home to Shelley First.

Ian Jackson and Kyle Pearson put away the goals for Colls while Harris Walker netted a hat-trick for Shelley with further goals going to Edson Bangali, Oliver Ghee and Oliver Scott.

Two yellow cards led to a red for Alex Osborne but it wasn’t enough to derail Ilkley Town AFC Mens Second XI at home to Pool AFC Firsts.

After leading 4-1 at the break, Town triuphed 6-3 with goals coming from Kevin Gonzalez (2), James Hudson (2), Harley Lambert and Asa Lowe.

Jamie Halsall shoots for Old Centralians in their West Yorkshire League Cup encounter at Wetherby Athletic. Picture: Steve Riding.

Billy Drake (2) and sub’ Nicholas Bulcock bagged the goals for Pool.

Leeds Modernians First secured their place in the hat for the next round after beating visitors Oxenhope Recreation First 4-1 on penalties.

The sides had been deadlocked at the end of normal time with Opeluwa Aladegbole and Henry King the Mods scorers and Ben Cox striking twice for Oxenhope.

It was nip and tuck all the way at Otley Town First where it eventually finished 3-2 to visiting Rothwell Juniors.

George Houlker, George Walker and Dylan Parr put away the goals for Rothwell.

Sherburn White Rose First and Overthorpe Sports Club First managed a goal each by the end of normal time after which Overthorpe edged the penalty shootout 4-3 to book their place in the next round.

Swillington Saints Welfare First trailed 3-2 at half-time against visiting Altofts First but managed to end the game all square at three apiece before turning the tables to win the shootout 4-3.

Main-game scorers for Saints were Danny Wiltshire and sub’ Matthew Marshall.

Another magnificent seven-goal cup tie took place at Wetherby Athletic where the hosts trailed 3-1 at half-time but made a real fist of things after the breaking before eventually losing out to visitors Old Centralians, 4-3.

Tom Frost, Joe Whiteley and Joshua Wilson scored the goals that kept Old Centralians on their toes but strikes from Jamie Halsall, Ben Jones (2) and Matthew O’Keefe were just enough to keep the hosts at bay.

Louis Sterling was in tip-top scoring form with a hat-trick in Wyke Wanderers Saturday First’s 4-0 home win over Kellingley Welfare First. Substitute Waqas Iqbal was also on target for the victors.

This coming Saturday, West Yorkshire League clubs will continue along the trophy trail but this time in the West Riding County Cup.