Daniel Walding scored a consolation goal for the third-bottom visitors but that’s about as good as it got for G&C.

Beeston breezed their way to an 8-1 win with goals coming from Daniel Daly, Gareth Groves, Matthew Moon (2), Joseph Thornton, Jake Topp (2) and substitute Aaron Conner.

Saints are three points clear of second-placed Horsforth St Margaret’s who were given a bit of a fright before overcoming fourth-bottom Robin Hood Athletic, 2-1. Luke Booker opened Horsforth’s account but Athletic turned around on an even footing and were still in contention until Harjashun Bhandal’s 72nd-minute clincher.

Adam Simpson who scored in Carlton Athletic's 1-0 West Yorkshire League Premier Division win over 10-man Whitkirk Wanderers. Picture: Steve Riding.

Carlton Athletic edged out 10-man visitors Whitkirk Wanderers 1-0 thanks to an Adam Simpson goal. Athletic are fifth in the standings and could still have a lot to say in how the final placings pan out. Wanderers remain second bottom.

Robert Holliday, Joe Turley and Joe Wilks netted in Kirk Deighton Rangers’ 3-0 win at bottom club Boroughbridge who look more and more likely to be dropped from the top flight come the end of their campaign with each passing game.

Kieron Batey bagged a brace as 12th-placed Field earned a 2-2 draw against visiting Hunslet Club who sit just a couple of places above them in the table. Kenechukwa Benjamin Agu and Samuel Kyeremeh were the scorers for Hunslet Club.

Jack Haigh found the back of the net for Hall Green United after 20 minutes – and the hosts had to hang on for the next 70 minutes to secure a 1-0 home win over Headingley AFC.

Abi Blair heads goalwards for Carlton Athletic in their 1-0 Premier division win over West Yorkshire League rivals Whitkirk Wanderers. Picture: Steve Riding.

Knaresborough Town might be nine points down on the leaders but are not yet fully out of the reckoning thanks to a strike in each half by James Hampson in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Rawdon Old Boys, who are sixth in the standings.

In Division 1, third-bottom Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First may well have given themselves a relegation lifeline thanks to a 1-0 home win over Swillington Saints Welfare First who are above them on the ladder. Martin Hall bagged the goal that leaves the side a point adrift of fourth-bottom with games in hand on the bottom two.

At the other end of the table, leaders Shelley were made to work for their 1-0 win at Aberford Albion while Otley Town strengthened their top-four status with a whopping 8-0 home win over fourth-bottom Wetherby Athletic First after leading by three goals at half-time.

Aaron Davis (2) and sub’ James Young earned Ilkley Town AFC Men’s Second XI a 3-2 win at sixth-placed Oxenhope Recreation First for whom Ben Cox and Joshua Debenham were on target.

Whitkirk Wanderers goalkeeper James Cosway collects under pressure from Carlton Athletic's Alex Slack. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-placed Pool AFC First triumphed 3-1 at home to Brighouse Sports FC with Jamie Algar and Jack Farrimond (2) netting for the hosts. The game between second-bottom Salts First and basement outfit Sherburn White Rose first finished one apiece.

Horbury Town Reserves, meanwhile, booked their berth in the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy final with a 3-1 semi-final victory over Rothwell Town Reserves.