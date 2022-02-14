WATCH - Leeds United fans pay spirited tribute to Stuart Dallas at Goodison Park

United's travelling support were not put off by the lacklustre display which saw Leeds overcome by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Frank Lampard's Everton.

In the final ten minutes, the away end could be heard singing 'we all love Leeds' on repeat long after Richarlison's deflected strike sealed the Whites' loss.

Stuart Dallas. Pic: Malcolm Couzens.

Disaster had struck early for the visiting side when Dallas was forced off the pitch with an injury in the eighth minute.

While other key players - Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, and Kalvin Phillips - have been sidelined for lengthy periods, the Northern Ireland international has been a steadfast presence in Bielsa's squad this season.

Having started every Premier League game for Leeds, the 30-year-old has proved a precious resource for Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, fulfilling a number of different roles within the team as the ongoing injury crisis in LS11 has left the Argentine short in various positions.

The Whites fans' latest chant pays tribute to Dallas' versatility.

Stuart Dallas is substituted during Leeds United's 3-0 defeat to Everton. Pic: Gareth Copley.

The lyrics go: "Oh Stuart Dallas, he comes from Cookstown."

"But he was made to play for Leeds.

"He’ll play at right back.

"He’ll play at left back.

"He’ll play wherever Bielsa needs."