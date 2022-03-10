WATCH - Brilliant Illan Meslier stop prevents Aston Villa from doubling the lead against Leeds United

Leeds United went behind in the 22nd minute courtesy of Phillipe Countinho, the very player Jesse Marsch identified as a key threat in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

After Matty Cash found Countinho in space by the penalty spot, Meslier was unfortunate not to save the Brazilian's effort.

The Whites' 'keeper was in position to stop the shot but a deflection from Leeds centre-back Pascal Struijk carried the ball past Meslier and into the back of the net.

It was a big blow to the home side, whose need for points to avoid dropping into the Championship is deepening with every passing game.

In the 41st minute, a moment of excellence from Meslier prevented further damage to the Whites' morale.

With a clever flick, Countinho gave McGinn the ball on the edge of the area, and the Scot beat Robin Koch to find clear sight of goal in the box.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Pic: George Wood.

The midfielder's effort curled toward the far post but Meslier palmed it clear to stop Villa going into the break with a two-goal lead.

