Leeds United Under 23s Premier League Cup clash against Mansfield Town postponed

Leeds United Under 23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

The Whites were due to play their sixth and final Group E match in Alfreton on Monday evening, when a win would have qualified Mark Jackson's side for the knockout stage of the youth competition.

On the reverse, goals from Max Dean and Sean McGurk helped United claim a 2-1 victory over Mansfield at York City's LNER Community Stadium.

United must wait, though, to complete their Group E games, with a club statement released on Monday morning confirming that the game is off.

"Mark Jackson’s Under-23s side were due to face Mansfield Town this evening, but following a pitch inspection at the Impact Arena Stadium, the game has been called off," the statement reads.

"The Premier League Cup clash was going to be the final match of the group stages for the Whites, who currently sit in second position, behind leaders Wigan Athletic.

"A new date for the encounter will be confirmed on leedsunited.com once it has been finalised."

On Monday evening, Leeds' Group E rivals Wigan Athletic and Sunderland will face up against each other at the County Ground in Leyland.

A win for Sunderland would push second-placed Leeds down into the third spot, while a Latics victory would see the home side pull further clear of Leeds at the top of the Group E table.

The Whites must occupy one of the top two spots when the last of the group games is completed on February 23 in order to progress in the tournament.