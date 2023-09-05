Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Tributes paid after tragic death of 81-year-old secretary of Leeds & District FA who left 'massive legacy'

Tributes have been paid following the death of a man whose contribution to grassroots football in Leeds was “massive”.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Jack Stott, the secretary and treasurer of the Leeds & District Football Association, died at the age of 81 on Friday (September 1) following an illness.

In a statement, the Leeds & District Association said: “It is with great sadness and regret, that I have to inform you all, of the very sad passing of Jack Stott, our secretary, treasurer and dear friend. Our love and thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"He has led the Association with professionalism and passion throughout his career. He loved the Leeds & District FA and he leaves a massive legacy and we as an Association have to build on the solid foundations he has left us.

Jack Stott died aged 81 on Friday. Photo: Leeds & District FAJack Stott died aged 81 on Friday. Photo: Leeds & District FA
Jack Stott died aged 81 on Friday. Photo: Leeds & District FA

“His biggest legacy will be the cup competitions. An organised spectacle of football, creating lifetime experiences for adults and children alike.

“Rest in peace Jack, you will be very sadly missed.”

Jack joined the Leeds & District FA in 1978 as the delegate of The Leeds Sunday League before going on to become the treasurer and secretary.

A spokesperson said: “His commitment and passion to grassroots football has enabled thousands of children and adults to participate in quality cup competitions.

"His relationship with Leeds United enabled children and adults to have a memorable experience and a once in a lifetime opportunity of playing at Elland Road.

"He has left a massive legacy and was highly regarded by everyone who knew him. He will be sadly missed by the whole of the Leeds football community.”

