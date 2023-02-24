The Light: Leeds Vue cinema to screen Champions League football matches live in city centre in stunning quality
Vue has announced it will be the home of UEFA Champion’s League football this March, showcasing all matches featuring English football teams on the big screen.
All matches which see UK hopefuls take on some of Europe’s best teams will be screened at Vue, including the Liverpool v Real Madrid match at The Light in Leeds. The screenings will allow football fans to enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience in luxury leather seating, providing a world-class stadium experience.
Each match will be screened in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound, meaning fans will be able to experience every kick and celebrate each goal in style. Tickets are available from £9.99 on the Vue website.
The matches being screened are as follows:
Chelsea v Dortmund – 7 March Tottenham v Milan – 8 March Manchester City v Leipzig – 14 March Real Madrid v Liverpool – 15 March
Matches can be watched at the below venues:
Chelsea v Dortmund match
Vue Finchley Road
Vue WestfieldVue Westfield StratfordVue FulhamVue West EndVue Watford
Tottenham v AC Milan match
Vue Finchley RoadVue WestfieldVue RomfordVue West EndVue Watford
Liverpool v Real Madrid Match
Vue Birkenhead
Vue Bolton
Vue Cheshire Oaks
Vue Cramlington
Vue Gateshead
Vue Glasgow – Fort
Vue Leeds The Light
Vue Portsmouth
Vue Romford
Vue West End
Vue Westfield
Vue Westfield Stratford
Vue York
Manchester City v RB Leipzig match
Vue Manchester PrintworksVue Manchester QuaysideVue WestfieldVue Westfield Stratford