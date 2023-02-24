All matches which see UK hopefuls take on some of Europe’s best teams will be screened at Vue, including the Liverpool v Real Madrid match at The Light in Leeds. The screenings will allow football fans to enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience in luxury leather seating, providing a world-class stadium experience.

Each match will be screened in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound, meaning fans will be able to experience every kick and celebrate each goal in style. Tickets are available from £9.99 on the Vue website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matches being screened are as follows:

Vue cinema inside The Light in Leeds city centre is showing Champions League football live.

Chelsea v Dortmund – 7 March Tottenham v Milan – 8 March Manchester City v Leipzig – 14 March Real Madrid v Liverpool – 15 March

Matches can be watched at the below venues:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea v Dortmund match

Vue Finchley Road

Vue WestfieldVue Westfield StratfordVue FulhamVue West EndVue Watford

Tottenham v AC Milan match

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vue Finchley RoadVue WestfieldVue RomfordVue West EndVue Watford

Liverpool v Real Madrid Match

Vue Birkenhead

Vue Bolton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vue Cheshire Oaks

Vue Cramlington

Vue Gateshead

Vue Glasgow – Fort

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vue Leeds The Light

Vue Portsmouth

Vue Romford

Vue West End

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vue Westfield

Vue Westfield Stratford

Vue York

Manchester City v RB Leipzig match

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad