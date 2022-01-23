Ten-man Guiseley slip to narrow defeat at promotion-chasing Fylde

Hamza Bencherif went close to scoring for Guiseley late on at Fylde. Picture: Steve Riding.

The result means the Lions are now level with Farsley Celtic and just two points off bottom-placed AFC Telford United.

Before the game it was announced striker Jordan Thewlis had left the club for Spennymoor Town for an undisclosed fee while defender Thierry Latty-Fairweather joined on loan from Burton Albion.

Guiseley nearly took the lead in the first minute when Dom Tear, on his league debut, saw his shot saved by Bobby Jones.

The hosts took the lead when a mistake from Guiseley led to Ben Tollitt having a free shot at goal and one he couldn’t miss.

Fylde doubled their advantage soon after, Nick Haughton beat a few of the visitors players and passed to Danny Whitehead who curled his effort in from the edge of the area.

Guiseley were offered some hope when Latty-Fairweather fired home from close range to make the score 2-1.

Fylde had a great chance to re-establish their two-goal lead when Sam Osborne saw his shot hit the bar and the visitors’ task became much more difficult when Andy Hollins was sent off for two bookable offences.

Fylde then hit the bar again, this time through Tolitt who hit a powerful effort from just outside the area.

In added time, a free-kick was crossed in and the ball fell to Hamza Bencherif who just could not adjust his feet correctly and the chance was lost.

After the match Lions’ joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “The lads left everything on the pitch. We had a 10-minute spell that decided the game in the end.”

Guiseley are back in action at Nethermoor tomorrow against Alfreton Town.

Elsewhere, Farsley Celtic went down 4-0 at home to Hereford after goals from Ryan McLean, Tom Owen-Evans, Momodou Touray and Miles Storey.

Celtic are next in action at Boston in the league tomorrow evening.