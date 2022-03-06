Ten-man Farsley Celtic come up just short against Spennymoor

The visitors surged into a third-minute lead when Glen Taylor’s dipping shot hit the bar before the ball crossed the line after hitting home keeper Kyle Trenerry.

Jordan Thewlis then doubled that advantage just past the half-hour mark, before Will Hayhurst saw a 37th-minute penalty, conceded by Joe Tait, saved by Spennymoor keeper Jordan Ammisah.

Farsley suffered a further blow just before the hour when Jimmy Spencer was sent off for clashing in the air with James Curtis.

Jacob Gratton, in action for Guiseley earlier this season, netted Farsley Celtic's goal in their 2-1 home defeat to Spennymoor. Picture: Steve Riding.

But the latter evened up the numbers when he was dismissed for a reckless 73rd-minute challenge and, almost immediately, Jacob Gratton netted from the edge of the box.

A stoppage time scramble then saw Russ Wilcox’s men hit the bar before the danger was cleared by Ryan Hall.

Celtic are now two points adrift of next-to-bottom Guiseley but having played three games more.

Bradford Park Avenue suffered a third straight away defeat without scoring, going down 2-0 at Fylde, who went ahead during first-half stoppage time courtesy of a Ben Tollitt strike before Nick Haughton wrapped up matters on 80 minutes.

Meanwhile, seventh-placed York City were denied a seventh straight victory by Afghanistan international Maziar Kouhyar’s 84th-minute equaliser for Hereford.

His late leveller cancelled out midfielder Michael Woods’ fourth goal of the season for the Minstermen.

A waterlogged pitch meant Guiseley’s match at Kettering was postponed.