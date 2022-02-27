The managerial situation at Leeds United is dominating the headlines this morning but there are still plenty of transfer stories making the news In English football’s top flight.

Leeds United’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday made it six matches without a win for the Yorkshire side as well as seeing them concede ten goals without reply in their last two.

Now, the future of popular manager Marcelo Bielsa appears to be in doubt with United dropping to 16th in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone.

After the defeat to Spurs, the Argentine coach said: “Obviously it’s not just this game, it’s a succession of results and against these types of results there’s no way of not feeling badly.

"In this moment it's very difficult for us to impose our way of playing. I need to know how to understand. The same way a style of play is developed and effective, that means the coach interpreted the reality well, when the opposite happens I have to admit it's not working.

“Our way of playing has two great needs, that there’s a press in the opponents’ half that prevents the ball getting to their forwards cleanly. So when the opponents’ forwards receive the ball they find themselves uncomfortable because the ball was made difficult. In the last three games that hasn’t happened. We didn’t manage to press well their build up.

“We made enormous efforts, it didn’t work, the passes that came from back to front they could always pick them. In that case it’s not easy for the line that has to recover the ball to be efficient. To be just with the response, the press needs to be good so the defence has options to anticipate and recover the ball. That’s not happening.

“Our players are making enormous efforts to disrupt the build up and despite that opponents are managing to circulate the ball well. After with that ease to find their forwards it becomes difficult for us to sustain.”

With the manager situation at Elland Road dominating the headlines, take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the top flight:

West Ham targeted Diaz in January West Ham boss David Moyes has said they were on the cusp of signing Luis Diaz in the January transfer window before being pipped to the post by Liverpool (Football London)

Manchester United monitoring Gakpo Ralf Rangnick has told United recruitment team to keeps tabs on PSV striker Gakpo (Mirror)

Isak 'favouring' Barcelona over Arsenal Arsenal remain in contact with Real Sociedad over a move for Alexander Isak but the striker is favouring a move to Barcelona this summer (Metro)

Barcelona lead Bayern in Christensen race Barcelona lead Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen (Mundo Deportivo)