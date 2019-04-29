Stuart Dallas set to be passed fit for Leeds United's play-off campaign after avoiding serious injury

Leeds United expect Stuart Dallas to be fit for the play-offs after the Northern Ireland international escaped with bruising in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Dallas took a knock to his knee and was substituted at half-time, the fourth left-back option at Leeds who has succumbed to injury in the space of a month, but tests today revealed no major damage.

The problem leaves him doubtful for Sunday’s trip to Ipswich Town, the last regular game of the Championship season, but he is aiming to be ready for the play-off semi-finals which kick off on Saturday, May 11.

Gaetano Berardi stepped off the bench to replace Dallas against Villa and is expected to start at Portman Road this weekend.

Barry Douglas, Gjanni Alioski and Leif Davis - three players used at left-back by head coach Marcelo Bielsa this season - will all miss the play-offs after undergoing knee surgery.