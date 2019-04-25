Simon Weaver hails ‘great achievement’ as Harrogate Town secure play-off place

Simon Weaver admitted that he was a relieved man after Harrogate Town rubber-stamped their place in the National League play-offs with a 2-0 home success over Gateshead.

Three points mean that the Wetherby Road outfit cannot finish any lower than seventh position and will now have the chance to compete for a place in the Football League at the conclusion of the regular season.

Yet a run of just one win in seven matches prior to Easter Monday’s victory had threaten to de-rail their promotion bid at very tail end of 2018/19.

“I’m absolutely delighted, but it was a real relief to hear the final whistle blow,” Town boss Weaver said after his team’s triumph over Gateshead.

“I’ve had a few sleepless nights, without a doubt. It’s been a worrying time recently because we haven’t been flowing and have conceded some goals and dried up a bit in an attacking sense.

“It’s a great achievement though and when you look back at this season, you know what, we’ve done alright.

“There have been a few dips along the way, but we thought it would be a really big achievement at the start of the season if we could latch on to the play-offs, so they’ve accomplished a great feat and there’s now a big prize to play for.”

Harrogate complete their league programme on Saturday with a trip to the club directly above them in the table – Wrexham. If they match Eastleigh’s result, Weaver’s men will finish in sixth place. Eastleigh travel to Boreham Wood.

Meanwhile, assistant boss Phil Hughes wants FC Halifax Town to play with freedom at Fylde on Saturday in their final game of the season.

The 16th-placed Shaymen face a tough test at Fylde who earned a 1-0 victory at Salford last time out.

Hughes said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to go out and express yourselves, and enjoy a game with no consequence to it.”