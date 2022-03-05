'Should be winning' - Leeds United fans react to the Whites' first-half performance as the Whites are held by Leicester City
Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, and Rodrigo all had chances to put Leeds United ahead but the half-time score is goalless. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@SneakyScoffer: We just defended a corner what is this wizardry.
@8ADC: Great quarter! Maybe time for a timeout?
@Rpaulw: Good thing; Leeds look like they actually have a midfield. Bad thing; they don't entirely look like they know what they're doing.
@FocusLUFC: We need to get this passing sorted out. Slightly different system, same problems.
@AlexMarshall97: Better team and looking more controlled, very impressed.
@Eonlemon: Rodrigo's passing is still awful but at least we seem a little tighter.
@Physicoyle: Whilst I am gutted that Bielsa has gone, but it is nice not to have conceded multiple goals before half time...
@Pollard500600: Don't seem to have any control in midfield when we win the ball back. Still no focal point in attack.
@JamesHayr: When they play out from the back the game is compressed into the middle third. Makes us much more compact and forces them to play through us than simply run through us.
@JoJrl: Meslier's distribution is better today, playing it more safe. The ball isn't coming straight back at us. Happy so far with this start.
@ScottDriscoll2: In the space of a few days we look like we have a bit of structure to our set up. If you don’t concede, you don’t lose game!
@Lisa_Bourne: We've gone 15 minutes without conceding!
@LUFC_Joe16: Should be winning and that tells the whole story about how much we’ve improved from last game to today
@Jwilliamhorner: We look defensively sound.
@Futbolkc: Ayling’s passes out of the back have been so poor.
@Lee05450143: Firpo just looks lazy.
