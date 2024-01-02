Two Sheffield Wednesday players have been named in the Championship Team of the Week. The Owls claimed three huge points in their battle against the drop on New Year’s Day as they saw off promotion chasers Hull City 3-1 at Hillsborough.

After seeing Hull reduced to 10 men for a reckless challenge, Wednesday took the lead through Marvin Johnson just after the break. Djeidi Gassama doubled the home side’s advantage shortly after before Josh Windass found the back of the net to all but seal another home win for Danny Rohl’s side. Scott Twine pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, but it wasn’t enough to sour the mood as Wednesday got the new year off to a strong start.