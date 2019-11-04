The seven most exciting Yorkshire derbies involving Leeds United

3 . May 2001: Leeds United 6-1 Bradford City

Having lost their Champions League semi-final in Valencia six days earlier, David O'Leary's side took out some of their anger on Bradford City. The afternoon was that testing for Bradford City that team-mates Andy Myers and Stuart McCall came to blows at Elland Road, with the Bantams already relegated prior to this hammering. The Whites exhibited just how they had built a reputation as one of the most exciting teams in Europe, with Mark Viduka and Alan Smith amongst the names on the scoresheet.

