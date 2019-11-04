The seven most exciting Yorkshire derbies involving Leeds United

While Leeds United fans look across the Pennines for their main rivalry, there is little love lost between them and their local rivals.
Check out our list of the most exciting Yorkshire derbies involving the Whites below:
1. April 1992: Sheffield United 2-3 Leeds United
Leeds travelled down the M1 knowing one thing - if they could beat Sheffield United in the lunchtime fixture at Bramall Lane, then rivals Manchester United would all but surrender the title if they lost to Liverpool in the later match. In an utterly bizarre game filled with a number of freakish goals, Blades defender Brian Gayle accidentally lobbed his own keeper with a header to hand the points to Leeds. In the end Manchester United did lose to Liverpool, handing the title to Howard Wilkinson's men.
Photo:
Copyright:
2. February 2014: Leeds United 5-1 Huddersfield Town
This West Yorkshire derby took place amid utter chaos at Leeds United. Brian McDermott was reportedly sacked in the lead-up to the game, yet was re-instated after the match, somewhat summing up the unpredictable nature of the Massimo Cellino era. On the pitch the match was a lot of fun though, as Ross McCormack fired in a hat-trick to help the Whites thrash the Terriers 5-1 - even Jimmy Kebe scored!
Photo:
Copyright:
3. May 2001: Leeds United 6-1 Bradford City
Having lost their Champions League semi-final in Valencia six days earlier, David O'Leary's side took out some of their anger on Bradford City. The afternoon was that testing for Bradford City that team-mates Andy Myers and Stuart McCall came to blows at Elland Road, with the Bantams already relegated prior to this hammering. The Whites exhibited just how they had built a reputation as one of the most exciting teams in Europe, with Mark Viduka and Alan Smith amongst the names on the scoresheet.
Photo:
Copyright: