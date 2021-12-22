Saturday Cups review: How Leeds Independent prevailed in Leeds & District Cup semi-final penalty shootout with Rothwell

Action from the Leeds & District District Cup semi-final between Leeds Independent, of the Yorkshire Amateur League, and West Yorkshire League Rothwell Juniors Reserves. Picture: Steve Riding.

The sides were deadlocked - 5-5 - at the end of regulation time and needed a penalty shootout to separate them.

In the West Riding County Trophy, East End Park WMC Reserves had fewer problems at Lower Hopton where they triumphed 2-0 to secure safe passage into the next round.

In the Barkston Ash Sports Cup, Wetherby Athletic Seconds turned a one-goal half-time deficit at Church Fenton Reserves into a 4-1 victory.

Joe Hannan scored twice for Athletic with Tyler Rieblein and substitute Sam Hallas also on target.

Two games were played in the Harrogate & District FA Cup, Boroughbridge Reserves against Hampsthwaite United Reserves, and Kirk Deighton Rangers at home to Pannal Sports.

Bridge hit United for six without reply while Sports overcame Rangers, 2-0.

Tingley Athletic FC First got the better of visitors Hanging Heaton in the penalty shootout that decided their Heavy Woollen Wheatley Cup tie.

Steve Mann and Jake Weatherhead scored early and late in the second half respectively to ensure the sides were tied at two apiece at the final whistle. The shootout went Tingley’s way, 4-2.

Littletown, meanwhile, proved too strong for hosts Howden Cloough First who were beaten 5-2.

Overthorpe Sports Club First found the going pretty straight foward at home to Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First; it finished 3-0.