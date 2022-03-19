Rodrigo's argument, Victor Orta's point and off-camera moments from Leeds United's wild Wolves win

A game that was lost at half-time, with a two-goal deficit and three players off injured, was dragged back to life in sensational scenes.

Goals from Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Luke Ayling gave Jesse Marsch a second win in a row and a huge three points in the battle for survival.

Good day

Kristoffer Klaesson

What a time to make your first team debut. There have been big questions asked and doubts expressed about the young Norwegian but his performance at Wolves was one of bravery and skill. Made one sublime save late on that secured the win.

Luke Ayling

Rodrigo celebrates equalising for Leeds United in the Whites' 3-2 win over Wolves. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

A man on a mission. Got his reward for his second half performance. The celebration was abysmal but no one cared, least of all Ayling.

Rodrigo

He's taking seriously the leadership role handed to him by Marsch. Two goals in two games have come at the perfect time. He could significantly rewrite his time at Leeds if he rolls with this momentum.

Sam Greenwood

Leeds United head coach celebrates with Sam Greenwood at the final whistle. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Being part of that victory will mean the world to the youngster, who has had to watch Joe Gelhardt make a serious breakthrough and not yet had the same level of opportunities. Worked his socks off and contributed.

Bad day

Rob Price

Leeds United's head of medicine and performance has had a ludicrously busy season with injuries piling up throughout the squad and then he watched four come off hurt at Wolves. Price's work never ends. If he had been looking forward to a quiet international break, it just went out the window.

Leeds United debutant Kristoffer Klaesson. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Bruno Lage

The man's passion is overflowing on the touchline but the tide was turning in this game and he couldn't do anything to halt it. You could sense that in his frustration as he appealed for freekicks when perfectly good tackles were made. He felt the officiating went against Wolves. His assertion that his side were naive, stopping for the Dallas injury that could have brought a red card for Moutinho - something he neglected to mention - flew in the face of the fact that Wolves are among the most 'streetwise teams in the league.

Diego Llorente

Another injury, just as he got back into the Spain squad. The centre-back hasn't been able to catch a break since he arrived in Leeds.

Off-camera moments

Kalvin Phillips was an evening's entertainment all on his own. When he wasn't kicking every ball or telling someone on the Wolves bench where they could go, he was following Mateusz Klich down the tunnel so he could see the egg on the Pole's face. Then he was sprinting across the pitch to celebrate the winner, taking a yellow card for his trouble. He was in full cheerleader mode for the final stages.

The collision between Illan Meslier and Raul Jimenez which forced the Leeds United keeper to be substituted. Pic: Geoff Caddick.

Jack Harrison and Rodrigo's blazing on-field row carried on for some time. They even returned to it in the wake of Rodrigo's goal. Being at each other's throat is a sign of accountability on the pitch and the fact that they care. It was all smiles by full-time.

Mark Jackson having to be restrained on the touchline as the two sets of staff and substitutes came together. It was Jesse Marsch playing peace maker. In the final minutes the American furiously remonstrated with his bench to stay put in the dugout to prevent further flashpoints.

Marsch also made a point of calming his players after the second and third goals. He wanted composure, which was a big ask.

Liam Cooper coaching Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell through the latter stages. Every chance the skipper got he was out of the dugout onto the touchline to pass on advice.

The scenes at full-time were incredible. Phillips was giving the fist-bumps to the away end, staff were hugging on the touchline, referee Kevin Friend was grinning at a livid Wolves fan down by the tunnel and Victor Orta was pointing at Klaesson. The director of football will be aware of his summer 2021 signing's struggles in the 23s and this was a huge performance.

