Rivals Guiseley and Farsley Celtic facing crucial fortnight

Guiseley are in greatest peril – currently sitting bottom of the National League North – three points adrift of safety with just four matches to play, following their goalless draw to Bradford Park Avenue on Easter Monday.

The Lions welcome mid-table Curzon Ashton to Nethermoor Park today. A victory could close the gap to nearest rivals AFC Telford, who face a tough trip to fifth-placed place Chorley this weekend.

If Telford were to lose and Guiseley pick up a valuable three points, the Lions would still remain in bottom spot on goal difference but would have given their survival hopes a shot in the arm.

Guiseley joint manager Russ O'Neill. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

After today, Guiseley face a difficult trip to fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers next Saturday and it does not get much easier for the Nethermoor Park club as they host play-off chasing Spennymoor Town on May 2.

Guiseley finish their campaign with what looks to be another tough assignment at Alfreton Town on May 7.

The Derbyshire side may only be sitting in mid-table but they are arguably the division’s in-form side – they are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four of them.

Things look brighter for the Celts. They climbed up the table to 19th, five points clear of the relegation zone following a 2-0 win over play-off hopefuls Southport last time out.

Next up for Farsley Celtic is a trip to Chester today, who are one place and three points above Russ Wilcox’s men. A win here would put the Celts well on track to guarantee National League North football for another campaign.

That is followed by a home clash against play-off-chasing York City next Saturday.

The Celts close out their season with games at mid-table Darlington (May 2) and at home to fifth-placed Boston United (May 7).