Ralph Hasenhüttl hints return of key Southampton player ahead of Leeds United clash

The Pole was left out of Hasenhüttl's squad on Sunday as the Saints faced Manchester City in an FA Cup quarter-final at St Mary's.

Paired with Mohammed Salisu at centre-back, Bednarek has been a mainstay of Hasenhüttl's side this season, making 24 Premier League appearances for Southampton.

The defence looked unbalanced in Bednarek's absence, with a rampant City putting four past Saints 'keeper Fraser Forster as the Sky Blues cruised to a place in the semi-final.

Next week, Hasenhüttl's side face a Leeds United team who have found their shooting boots again, having netted five goals in the last two games after a goalless run of four matches.

But Bednarek won't necessarily miss the Elland Road visit after Hasenhüttl revealed he rested the defender, who is not injured, before he features for Poland in a World Cup Qualifying play-off next week.

"He [Bednarek] is ok," Hasenhüttl told HampshireLive.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl hands out instructions during his side's 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City. Pic: Robin Jones.

"He has a big game for Poland next week and it seems to me that he is not 100 per cent with his mind for us here today, so I didn't want to take a risk that perhaps in some moments he didn't want to take the last step to hurt himself.

"We need everyone in this game."

