Official Premier League trophy to be displayed in Asda store in Morley, Leeds, as part of Panini promotion
The famous Premier League trophy will be displayed at an Asda store in Leeds next week.
The trophy will be put on display at the Asda superstore in Morley on Wednesday (November 15) between 2pm and 5pm.
The display of the trophy is being organised as part of a promotion by trading card and stickers brand Panini and will see it paraded around various stores in the country.
Panini is promoting its Premier League Adrenalyn XL™ Official Trading Card Game, with some packets including cards that have been signed by players current and old.