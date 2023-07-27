Daniel Farke’s Whites are still looking for their first win in front of fans of the summer following 2-0 defeats to Manchester United in Oslo and Monaco at the the LNER Community Stadium in York. In between those two contests, Farke’s Whites walloped Barnsley 9-1 in a game played behind closed doors.

Ahead of the new Championship campaign, Leeds now face two final friendlies in the space of four days as this evening’s clash against Forest will be followed by a Sunday afternoon fixture against SPL side Hearts at their Tynecastle Park home.

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and early team news for this evening’s contest against Forest followed by live match updates, analysis and reaction. In the meantime, here is our predicted Leeds XI for the game which is being streamed live on LUTV. The Whites are also closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle United.