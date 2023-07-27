Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United: Team news, predicted line-up and stream details, signing nears

Leeds United take in their penultimate pre-season friendly this evening when they face Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium home in a 7.45pm kick-off.
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 19:36 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites are still looking for their first win in front of fans of the summer following 2-0 defeats to Manchester United in Oslo and Monaco at the the LNER Community Stadium in York. In between those two contests, Farke’s Whites walloped Barnsley 9-1 in a game played behind closed doors.

Ahead of the new Championship campaign, Leeds now face two final friendlies in the space of four days as this evening’s clash against Forest will be followed by a Sunday afternoon fixture against SPL side Hearts at their Tynecastle Park home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and early team news for this evening’s contest against Forest followed by live match updates, analysis and reaction. In the meantime, here is our predicted Leeds XI for the game which is being streamed live on LUTV. The Whites are also closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle United.

Predicted Leeds United line up: Meslier; Drameh, Struijk, Cooper, Byram; Ampadu, Gray; James, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Bamford.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedNottingham ForestDaniel Farke