Williams gearing up for another scoring run after back-to-back goals for Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town stiker Aaron Williams is aiming to make it three goals in as many games when struggling Dover Athletic visit the CNG Stadium tomorrow.

Since being recalled to the side at Boreham Wood, the 24-year-old has netted in successive games, sealing Saturday’s 2-0 triumph at Ebbsfleet United with a clinical second-half finish.

“Touch wood, I can make it three in a row when Dover come here,” Williams said.

“With the quality we have in the side, the chances are always going to come, it’s just up to me to get in the right positions and finish them off.

“I’m confident in my own ability whenever I go out on the pitch, but I’m someone who, once I score one, tends to go on a bit of a run.

“That’s what happened last season at Brackley. I didn’t score for five or six matches, but then once I got going I did well. I’m hoping the same thing happens over the coming weeks.”

Currently second from bottom of the National League, Dover sacked manager Chris Kinnear last week and have appointed ex-Eastleigh boss Andy Hessenthaler as his replacement.

“They’ve just brought a new manager in so their lads will be playing for shirts and we’ll be mindful of that, but I don’t think that anyone really wants to come here and face Harrogate Town at this moment in time,” Williams added.

Elsewhere tomorrow, FC Halifax Town host Chesterfield.

****

The preliminary round of the FA Trophy takes centre-stage tomorrow as six local teams look to book their places in the first qualifying round.

Three of our sides will enjoy home advantage – Ossett United entertain Colwyn Bay, Pickering Town host Stocksbridge Park Steels and Frickley Athletic will play at home to Skelmersdale – despite orignally being drawn away to their opponents.

Elsewhere, Pontefract Collieries travel to Clitheroe, Tadcaster Albion make the trip to Droylsden and Brighouse Town play at Morpeth.

Farsley Celtic will be looking to follow up Tuesday night’s excellent 3-1 victory at Stafford Rangers when they host Buxton tomorrow.

Adam Lakeland’s men currently sit three points off the top three places with games in hand, so will be going all out for three points.

NCE Premier Division leaders Hemsworth Miners Welfare switch their attentions to the FA Vase this weekend when they play at Bishop Auckland. Also in Vase action this weekend are Glasshoughton Welfare and Garforth Town.

Town have a trip to Prestwich Heys and Welfare travel north to Shildon.

Yorkshire Amateur could take advantage of Hemsworth’s Vase date and move top of the NCE Premier tomorrow if they can beat Yorkshire rivals Liversedge at home and Penistone Church fail to claim all three points against Eccleshill United.

Another team that could be top come 5pm tomorrow is Knaresborough Town. The Manse Lane side host Hall Road Rangers and with games in hand on their rivals, a victory would put them right in the thick of the promotion mix.

At the other end of the league, basement side, Harrogate Railway, could move off the foot of the table if they can get the better of fourth-from-bottom Albion Sports.

In Division One, second-placed Nostell Miners Welfare host Rossington Main, seventh-placed Selby Town play at Grimsby Borough, and 12th-placed AFC Emley travel to bottom-side Bolsover.