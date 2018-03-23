Tough test at Throstle Nest is expected by Farsley Celtic boss

After a tough but hugely rewarding fourth win on the bounce last week, Farsley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland is expecting a “difficult” return to Throstle Nest tomorrow.

His side welcome Stourbridge for Celtic’s first Evo-Stik Premier home game in over a month. Farsley’s last outing against Stourbridge saw a victory that kicked off their current winning run, with their opponents also coming into the match with only one win in six.

But despite this, Lockwood is fully aware of the danger that Stourbridge will pose.

“Stourbridge are a big, physical side,” says Lakeland. “They’ve got a lot of experience and are generally always there or thereabouts.

“They’ve just had one of those seasons this year where they’ve perhaps not done as well as they might have hoped.

“So we expect a very difficult game on Saturday but one that we go into full of optimism. It’ll be be quite close, competitive and a bit cagey, but if we can apply ourselves like we have done in recent games, then I’m confident we’ll get another positive result.”

Another team expecting to be up against it will be Tadcaster Albion, as the Evo-Stik North promotion chasers bid to overcome their recent blip when they face league leaders Hyde United.

Tadcaster will also be hoping for a favour from Ossett Town, who welcome Tadcaster’s promotion rivals Trafford to Southdale Playing Fields tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ossett Albion hope to continue their impressive recent form when they travel to Mossley tomorrow, while Brighouse Town search desperately for some form ahead of their difficult trip to Colne.

After seemingly getting themselves back on song, Frickley Athletic travel to relegation-threatened Romulus looking to keep in touch with the race for the second automatic Evo-Stik South promotion spot.

Elsewhere, the margin for error remains thin for National League North leaders Harrogate Town, who welcome Gainsborough Trinity tomorrow looking for a win to reclaim top spot.

Bradford Park Avenue search for only their second win this year when they travel to mid-table FC United of Manchester.

****

As the NCE Premier title race hots up, Pontefract Collieries aim to make it 10 league wins in a row against Bridlington Town in their bid to claim top spot.

Pickering Town also remain firmly in the race, with their freescoring form leaving them in confident mood ahead of their home outing with struggling Parkgate.

Both sides, however, would welcome a favour from Garforth Town, who entertain leaders AFC Mansfield tomorrow looking to finish their season on a high. After a fairly comfortable 3-0 win at Harrogate Railway Athletic on Tuesday, Liversedge get to try it all over again tomorrow in their home match with struggling Railway, while Hemsworth MW travel to Penistone Church.

While the Premier Division title race remains fairly open, Division One looks to be all-but sealed, with runaway leaders Knaresborough Town showing no signs of slipping up ahead of their match with Retford United.

Meanwhile, promotion chasers Yorkshire Amateur and Selby Town play for only the second time this month, with Amateur travelling to Winterton Rangers and Selby facing Shirebrook Town.

Elsewhere, Glasshoughton Welfare have a potentially pivotal home clash with play-off rivals Winterton Rangers, while AFC Emley travel to Ollerton Town and Nostell Miners Welfare face Swallownest.