Second-half slump costs Farsley Celtic dear

Farsley Celtic slumped to a disappointing 4-1 defeat at home to Stourbridge, putting a dent in their hopes of reaching the Evo-Stik League Premier Division play-offs.

After Ryan Watson slotted home from the spot on his 100th start for Farsley, the Glassboys drew level five minutes later as the lively and exciting Nicu Carnat picked out Luke Benbow in the box who converted from close range.

Stourbridge should have gone into the interval ahead as Carnat’s stooping header from Leon Broadhurst’s cross crashed against the upright.

The Glassboys did take a deserved lead just before the hour mark after a contentious free-kick was given in their favour, and after the Celts failed to clear, Paul McCone volleyed home. Benbow added a third just moments later, finding the bottom corner as the ball went through McKibbin, who should have made the save.

The Celts created a number of half-chances particularly from set-pieces as they looked for a goal back, however Joshua Cooke wrapped up the victory for Stourbridge in added time, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

A disappointed Farsley manager Adam Lakeland said: “We deserved to get beaten, they were the better side, no doubt about it. We’ve lost games before and we’ll no doubt lose before the end of the season, but we need to bounce back next week.”

Elsewhere, an Adam Priestley hat-trick saw Ossett Albion comfortably defeat Mossley 4-1 in Division One North. Thomas Dean had given Mossley an early lead, before a Priestley hat-trick and an Aiden Chippendale strike saw Albion complete the turnaround.

Brighouse Town were defeated 3-1 by Colne, leaving Brighouse without a win in seven. An Alex Curran brace and Oliver Crankshaw strike saw Colne lead 3-0, and Aaron Martin’s late goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Goals from Alastair Brown, Darius Palma and Aaron Burns saw Trafford defeat Ossett Town 3-0, whilst Adam Gilchrist hit the target as league leaders Hyde United defeated Tadcaster Albion 1-0.

In Division One South, Frickley Athletic defeated Romulus 2-1, as Tyler Walton and Thomas Dugdale netted.