Poor Lions are tamed by soaring Magpies

Guiseley suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at National League North leaders Chorley on Saturday.

Chorley won thanks to goals from Josh Wilson, Adam Blakeman and Alex Newby.

Guiseley joint-boss Marcus Bignot

The last time these sides met in the Vanarama National League North at Victory Park, it was when Guiseley came back from 2-0 down to win and gain promotion over three years ago.

This time around, the Magpies were the side looking up as they sat in top spot and knew whatever happened they would end the day there.

The hosts started brightly and took the lead with just five minutes gone, it was an ex- Guiseley striker who finished a well-worked move as Josh Wilson scored from five yards out.

Chorley impressed throughout, with Alex Newby seeing an effort from 25 yards out go just wide.

Lloyd Kerry

There would be one key chance for Guiseley before the break, as the Lions broke with Curtis Morrison crossing for Kayode Odejayi who just couldn’t make contact from a few yards out.

Chorley kept going with impressive passing and Marcus Carver was this time denied by Dewhurst who got a strong hand to the drive and got it out of play.

The start of the second-half, saw Chorley double their lead immediately, Andy Teague from centre-back found Adam Blakeman on the left wing he worked his way into the Guiseley half and from 25 yards out hit a clean strike that flew into the bottom right-hand corner.

The game was gone for Guiseley and the hosts were now starting to really impress, some fine passing led to their third, a move that involved eight passes led to Alex Newby having a shot on the edge of the area that left Dewhurst with no chance.

Chorley really should have added to their tally but in the end it finished 3-0.

The Lions, who are five points above the drop zone, but with games in hand on the bottom three, are next back in action tomorrow as they take on Hereford – the side a place below them in the table, at Nethermoor Park.

After the game, Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “It was a tough game, we have faced a good side who in my opinion will be going up. If we can say we’ve learnt something from it then that is something, we now have to focus and aim to bounce back quickly.”

Bradford Park Avenue surrendered second spot to Stockport despite winning their first point of 2019 during a 1-1 home draw against Blyth Spartans.

After Robbie Dale clipped the crossbar for the visitors, Sean Reid headed past Avenue keeper Steven Drench just before the half-hour mark.

Conor Branson went on to level with a deflected header after the break, before Blyth went down to ten men late on as sub’ Jarrett Rivers saw red for a reckless challenge on Jamie Spencer.

But Drench still had to save Dale’s penalty to ensure a share of the spoils after Branson had shoved Daniel Maguire over.

Harrogate Town will be wishing they could play live on television every week after their 3-1 victory over Hartlepool United on Saturday.

The club’s home debut in front of the BT Sport cameras saw them deliver their best performance in some time as Hartlepool United were taught a footballing lesson at Wetherby Road. Boss Simon Weaver couldn’t have asked for a better start to Saturday’s National League clash.

His team got their noses in front with just four minutes on the clock, Lloyd Kerry forcing the ball home from close range after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

George Thomson had the chance to double the Harrogate advantage from the penalty spot, however his 21st-minute effort was brilliantly kept out by Scott Loach.

The second period began in similar fashion to the first, Weaver’s men again striking an early blow.

Thomson ran at the Pools defence and brought a decent parry out of Loach before the ball was recycled by Kerry into the path of Jack Muldoon, who blasted home an unstoppable strike. The home team seemed to be absolutely cruising at this stage, however out of nowhere, United managed to pull a goal back in the 57th minute, Nicke Kabamba firing in a looping by left-wing cross in at the far post.

That goal failed to spark the visitors into life, however, and Town’s two-goal cushion was restored within 10 minutes.

Muldoon did brilliantly to get down the left flank and to the byline where he delivered a cross for big Mark Beck to loop a fine header back the way it came and just under the cross-bar, sealing the points.

Elsewhere in the National League, FC Halifax Town had the better chances but were unable to convert them as they drew 0-0 at a below-par Barrow side. Town are in 17th place, five points above the relegation zone.

Farsley Celtic saw their title hopes dented as Premier Division leaders South Shields snatched a 90th-minute winner in their crunch showdown on Saturday.

Watched by a bumper crowd of 2,013, Adam Lakeland’s second-placed Celts looked to have done enough to earn a point before Dillon Morse intervened with a late decider.

The win takes Shields three points clear at the top, but Farsley still have a game in hand and are only two goals worse off than their rivals.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Ashley Coffey scored a hat-trick as Whitby Town thrashed North Ferriby United 6-1, while fifth-placed Scarborough Athletic, who are six points behind Shields, drew 0-0 at Matlock Town.

In Divison 1 East, third-placed Pontefract Ciollieries crashed 7-3 at Spalding United, in a game which saw the final seven goals scored in the last 20 minutes.

The hosts led 4-0 before Chris Jackson (76) pulled one back and then 7-1, before late consolations for Spencer Clark (85) and Connor Smyth (89).

Ossett United stay in sixth after a 1-1 home draw with Carlton Town – Tom Greaves (51) for the hosts.

Frickley Athletic in 13th drew 1-1 at Belper Town with Craig Nelthorpe’s own goal earning the Blues a point.

In the NCEL Premier Division, leaders Yorkshire Amateur remain a point clear at the top after a 3-0 home success againts Barton Town, with Devonte Newman-Morton (14), Ashley Flynn (77) and a Gareth Barlow own goal (81) securing the points for Ammers.

Elsewhere, Albion Sports lost 4-1 at home to Staveley MW, Garforth Town (Josh Robinson, 69) drew 1-1 with Thackley (Adam Muller, 7), while Harrogate Railway led Handsworth Parr through Sam Barker’s 49th-minute goal, but the visitors hit back to win 2-1.

Hemsworth MW led 2-0 at half-time at home to second-placed Penistone Church through Sam Jones (1) and Nash Connolly (41), but Church hit back to win 3-2 thanks to Brett Lovell’s 90th-minute clincher.

In Division 1, Nostell MW climbed up to third after a 2-2 draw with Campion, AFC Emley won 3-0 at home to Skegness Town, Glasshoughton drew 1-1 at Rossington and Selby Town lost 3-1 at Shirebrook Town.