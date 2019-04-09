Ossett United 2 Guiseley 1: United net trophy in inaugural campaign

Ossett United celebrated their inaugural season with a 2-1 victory in the West Riding County Cup final over Guiseley, writes Tom Feaheny.

Guiseley were aiming to win the competition for a 10th time against Evo-Stik East opposition, but it became clear early on that they weren’t going to have things their way.

Delighted Ossett United boss Andy Welsh. PIC: Allan McKenzie/YWNG

Ossett – on home turf at Ingfield – start the brighter with ex-Leeds United youngster Jack Vann having an effort well saved.

Half an hour was on the clock when striker Tom Greaves found some space in the area and his first-time strike was well hit and beat Jon Worsnop. Guiseley attacked just before the break with a ball over the top to Curtis Morrison but his pass to Kaine Felix was misplaced.

The second half continued with United maintaining control and they doubled their lead on the hour, a ball over the Guiseley defence left Worsnop flat footed and Aidan Chippendale rounded him to tap into an empty net.

United continued to look the side more likely to score, with Adam Priestley seeing a long-range effort saved late on, but it was Guiseley who had the final say with a late consolation – Will Thornton scoring with a header and too late for the National League North side to alter the outcome.

Disappointed Guiseley co-manager, Russ O'Neill. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “It is obviously disappointing to get to the final and lose like we did. Our focus now has to turn to a big league game on Saturday.”

That’s when the Lions take on Ashton United in a six-pointer, while Ossett United are up against Marske United.

United boss, Andy Welsh, was delighted: “This is a great achievement for the club and it gives us great momentum going into our push for promotion as well.”

Ossett United: Souter, Burke, Chantler, Gay, Knowles, Vann (Basic 90), Gregory, Priestley, Monkhouse, Greaves (Corner 80) Chippendale (Khan 65). Unused subs: Porritt, Day.

Guiseley: Worsnop, Halls, Heaton, Digie (Purver 82), Langley, Thornton, Felix, Barkers, Dyche, Fowler (Odejayi 65) Archer (Morrison 20). Unused subs: Garner, Dewhurst.

Referee: Gareth Rhodes.