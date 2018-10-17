Non-League: Injury-hit Guiseley sign Charlton defender Cummings on loan

Injury-hit Guiseley have signed 20-year-old central defender Jo Cummings on a month’s loan from Charlton Athletic.

Sheffield-based Cummings linked up with the Addicks from Sheffield United towards the end of the 2016/17 season, following a successful trial.

Guiseley and Louise Swain have parted company by mutual consent. PIC: Harrogate Town FC

Netting a goal on his debut for Charlton Under-23s, a last-gasp winner against Coventry City at the Ricoh Arena, he quickly became an important member of the Charlton Development Squad that retained the Professional Development League 2 South title.

Cummings came through the Academy at Sheffield United to make his senior debut for the Blades when coming on as a substitute in 4–2 victory over Grimsby Town in an EFL Trophy match in November 2016.

Guiseley, meanwhile, have parted company by mutual consent with left-back Louie Swain, the 23 year-old former Bradford City player who sustained an injury in pre-season and hasn’t played a competitive game for Lions since joining in the summer from Harrogate Town.

“The club wishes him well in the future,” said a spokesperson.